When Mauricio Pochettino should take his first training session at United – the likely timetable

Manchester United may reportedly have to wait longer before United States men’s national team (USMNT) head coach Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of the team, it has emerged.

Imminent appointment

Pochettino is on the brink of landing the United head coach job, with Michael Carrick on his way out. Carrick is set to be dismissed amidst United’s woeful start to the season.

United sit in 18th place in the Premier League, having amassed a meagre eight points from their opening 10 games.

The Red Devils have won just once all season: the 5–2 triumph over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. The record makes grim reading: one victory, five draws and four defeats. Yet results are not the only casualty; the performances have been desperately poor as well.

Manchester United’s 2026/27 record Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

A report covered by The Peoples Person on Wednesday morning indicated that United were finalising a deal to lure Pochettino away from the USMNT.

Pochettino’s camp have made no secret of his desire to become United boss. He has long coveted the job, but the stars have never truly aligned for him to clinch it until now.

It was subsequently revealed that an agreement is in place between United and the Argentine coach. All that’s left now is for United to pay the compensation package for Pochettino and his coaching staff. The USMNT are unlikely to stand in his way, but there is one obstacle that may delay his switch to United.

Pochettino delay

According to The Athletic, Pochettino is poised to lead the USMNT in their two matches against Haiti during the ongoing international break.

The newspaper says: “Mauricio Pochettino is still expected to take charge of the U.S. men’s national team’s upcoming games against Haiti, even as he nears an agreement with Manchester United, multiple people briefed on current plans told The Athletic.”

“Some sources pointed to the fluidity of the situation, but noted that U.S. Soccer does not have an easy way to replace Pochettino on such short notice ahead of games on Saturday and Tuesday.”

“That the games are official, rather than friendly matches, makes the situation far more sensitive from U.S. Soccer’s perspective.”

Defender Chris Richards confirmed to The Athletic that he and his teammates know all about the Pochettino-to-United rumours, but nothing has changed for them and they are operating as usual.

Richards said: “We’re training like he’s going to be the coach tomorrow, because we don’t know what’s gonna happen or what’s not gonna happen. If you focus too much on what could happen, you won’t be able to really focus on what is happening.”

Should Pochettino see out both Haiti matches with the USMNT, his earliest possible United session would be Saturday, the day before the Liverpool game, provided he is to be in the dugout.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images