Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of appointing former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino praise

The Red Devils have reportedly made contact with the current United States national team manager, and he looks set to be appointed ahead of the crunch tie with Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane, who played under Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur, has already spoken highly of the manager.

He claimed that he could not speak highly enough of him and credited the manager with playing a big role in his development as a player.

Mauricio Pochettino Managerial record Season by season Season Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2008/09 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 21 9 6 6 31 20 42.9% 2009/10 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 40 11 12 17 30 49 27.5% 2010/11 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 42 16 6 20 50 58 38.1% 2011/12 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 44 15 11 18 59 66 34.1% 2012/13 Southampton FC 16 4 7 5 19 20 25.0% 2012/13 RCD Espanyol Barcelona 14 2 3 9 14 25 14.3% 2013/14 Southampton FC 44 19 11 14 68 53 43.2% 2014/15 Tottenham Hotspur 57 29 12 16 91 71 50.9% 2015/16 Tottenham Hotspur 53 26 16 11 95 53 49.1% 2016/17 Tottenham Hotspur 53 33 10 10 117 44 62.3% 2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur 55 33 12 10 113 53 60.0% 2018/19 Tottenham Hotspur 58 34 4 20 109 71 58.6% 2019/20 Tottenham Hotspur 17 5 6 6 34 30 29.4% 2020/21 Paris Saint-Germain 34 24 3 7 80 35 70.6% 2021/22 Paris Saint-Germain 50 32 10 8 116 52 64.0% Page 1 of 2 12 Season Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Win % 2023/24 Chelsea FC 51 27 10 14 107 76 52.9% 2024/25 United States 10 5 0 5 15 14 50.0% 2025/26 United States 10 5 1 4 18 17 50.0% 2026/27 United States 4 4 0 0 12 3 100.0% Page 2 of 2 12 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has also spoken to the BBC and sung the praises of the soon-to-be United head coach.

The former Belgium international explained, “he’s such a good guy. On the other hand, you need to follow his plan. You need to follow his way, if not, you are out. If you’re not going to work hard every day on the training ground, you’re out.”

Alderweireld explained that the team comes above everything for the Argentine, so “he brings the right mentality. He doesn’t like individuals, he only likes the team. He talks about the team and puts your effort 100% every single day, so the demand will be very high.”

Improving players

The former centre-back also echoed Kane’s words and lavished praise on Pochettino’s ability to improve players.

He explained, “to be honest, the Man United squad is not the best squad but what he can do is young players, make them better and that they play better than their normal level. That’s something to maybe look forward to as well. Maybe they don’t look like a big team now, or big stars but he can make some stars. He did that with Delle Alli, he did that with Harry Kane and you have some other examples, so I think he will do it.”

In addition, he also predicted that United fans will find it easy to get behind the manager, even if they are not getting the results they desire immediately.

He explained, “and with the fans, when you see your team at Old Trafford, playing pressure, on the front foot and doing everything in their power, even if they lose, they will accept it a little bit, there is a little bit of improvement, they are seeing the way and at the end, the results will come for sure.”

It remains to be seen whether the manager will take charge of his final two games for the United States against Haiti before joining the Red Devils in Manchester.

Featured image by Jamie Squire via Getty Images