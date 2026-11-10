“An absolute honour”: Ella Toone ecstatic to be named in esteemed group by peers

Manchester United Women star Ella Toone has received impressive recognition from her peers.

Toone season

The United star is the club’s all-time appearance maker with 223 matches.

What’s more, no other player has scored more goals for the club, with 66 strikes. The 27-year-old is now in her ninth season at the club and won the Championship in her first season with the club in 2019, as well as the FA Cup in 2024.

Toone’s 2025-2026 season started off in tough circumstances as she had to overcome the death of her father.

Her season was also interrupted by injury, as she played 25 matches in all competitions.

The injury she picked up in January kept her out until the end of April and meant she missed United’s Champions League knockout matches against Atletico Madrid and later Bayern Munich.

Award

It was announced earlier in the month that Toone was once again nominated for the FIFPRO 11 after receiving recognition in 2023.

This was after leading England to Euro 2022 victory and even scoring a goal in the final against Germany.

The club’s official website reports, “congratulations to Manchester United Women midfielder Ella Toone, who has been named in the 2026 FIFPRO Women’s World 11. Toone was named on the shortlist of finalists last week, for the fourth year in a row, recognising the impact she has had with her performances for both United and England over a sustained spell.”

The site adds, “the World 11, run by the global players’ union, is the only worldwide award in our sport that is decided exclusively by professional footballers. This, then, is another proud honour for Tooney, who has been recognised by her fellow peers at the top of the game.”

The players voted on performances that occurred between 4 August 2025 and 16 August 2026, during which Toone had 11 goal contributions from midfield.

Ella Toone Stat 2026/27 Season 2026/27 Apps 10 Minutes 656 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots on target 4 Pass accuracy % 80.1%

Commenting on the award at Carrington, Toone claimed, “wow, it’s even better when voted for by fellow players. Thank you for everyone who voted for me to be part of the World 11. It’s an absolute honour to be alongside some of the best players in the world, so thank you!”

“It’s even better when it’s voted by fellow players.” @EllaToone99 🤝 #World11 https://t.co/jnQYCXHhyL — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) November 9, 2026

Former Red Devils Alessia Russo and Alex Greenwood were also voted to be a part of the eleven.

Featured image by Gareth Copley via Getty Images