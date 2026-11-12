Alejandro Balde: Roma reach crucial verdict on pursuit of Man United target



Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde may well be regretting his decision to stay at Barcelona beyond the summer transfer window.

Towards the end of last season, it gradually became clear that Balde was not Hansi Flick’s preferred option at left-back, sparking widespread media reports that “Balde may be allowed to leave Barcelona.”

Manchester United were reportedly keen on securing his signature, but the full-back opted to remain at Camp Nou, only to find game time increasingly hard to come by.

Faced with a frustrating lack of game time, Balde is now reportedly weighing up a mid-season departure, a prospect that has alerted several top European clubs.

AS Roma’s Balde decision

While United expected stiff competition for the 23-year-old, reports from Il Messaggero, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, reveal that one major rival has pulled out of the race.

The report notes: “Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini has put the brakes on the arrival of Alejandro Balde, the 23-year-old left-back from Barcelona, during the winter transfer window, whether as a permanent signing or a loan with Roma covering his wages.”

Explaining the shift in Rome, the outlet adds:

“The reason is that he has informed the Italian club’s sporting director that his priority is to invest any spending in the forward line, a position for which he has requested two reinforcements.”

Roma’s exit reportedly removes a significant hurdle, clearing the path for INEOS to press ahead with a move for Balde.

Having failed to recruit a left-back during the summer, United’s ongoing defensive struggles in Luke Shaw’s absence have proven deeply frustrating.

Perfect for Pochettino

A winter transfer now feels like an important piece of business, and Balde, a three-time La Liga winner with Barcelona, would be a stellar acquisition.

Alejandro Balde’s Barcelona 2026-27 stats Stat 2026/27 Apps 5 Minutes 124 Goals 0 Assists 0 Source: Transfermarkt · Updated 12 Nov 2026

Crucially, his explosive pace, elite ball-carrying, and high-pressing endurance align directly with Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical demands, as the Argentine reportedly prepares to take the reins following Michael Carrick’s sacking.

Pochettino famously demands that his full-backs possess relentless energy, high-intensity running, and supreme physical conditioning to recover defensive ground and constantly drive swift transitions forward. Balde does that perfectly.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

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⚠️ Claim not backed up by any other key source

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We believe that as January edges closer, it will become clearer who United will have to fend off in their pursuit of Balde.

Featured image by David Ramos/Getty Images

