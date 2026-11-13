Carrick breaks silence for the first time as Man United announce Pochettino as new boss

On Thursday, Manchester United parted ways with Michael Carrick as their head coach.

Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, the club’s executives, had reportedly made up their minds on Monday, but Carrick was not formally informed of their decision and accordingly took training sessions at Carrington until Wednesday.

United announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach this afternoon.

Michael Carrick writes open letter to Manchester United fans

Michael Carrick, who remained a class act throughout INEOS’s chaotic process of making a change at the helm, has broken his silence for the first time.

“I’ve had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love,” he wrote on Instagram.

“There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I’m incredibly grateful. With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means. It’s different to anywhere else.”

He continued: “It’s a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored. This is what inspired me every single day.

“I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed. We’ve had some great times this year and moments we’ll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time.”

The 45-year-old then thanked his staff, stating: “A special thank you to my coaching staff. You gave me everything you had, every single day, and I couldn’t have asked for any more. I’m incredibly grateful for your loyalty, hard work and support throughout.

“To all the staff behind the scenes, thank you for everything you do for this football club. So much of your work goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated. And to the players, thank you for your efforts and the moments we’ve shared. I wish you all the very best for what’s ahead.”

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change. I’ll always be proud to have played my part and I’ll always want the very best for it. I’ll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on,” the club legend concluded.

Stat Michael Carrick Played 15 Won 3 Drawn 5 Lost 7 Win % 20.0% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

How INEOS failed Michael Carrick

Carrick took over the reins of his former club at the turn of the year, following Ruben Amorim’s abrupt exit. The legendary midfielder did a fantastic work at the helm, helping the Red Devils secure a third place finish and Champions League qualification.

However, Berrada and Wilcox oversaw a botched-up midfield rebuild, failing to sign elite midfielders like Elliot Anderson and Aurélien Tchouaméni to fill Casemiro’s void.

The pair also overlooked clear issues at the back and up front. Despite Luke Shaw and Benjamin Šeško’s fitness issues, United did not bring cover for the left-back and striker positions.

As everyone except the best-in-class INEOS executives predicted, Shaw and Šeško were sidelined early in the season, leaving Carrick with major selection headaches.

It has been widely reported that Mauricio Pochettino is a Glazers’ appointment, whereas INEOS executives reportedly preferred Eddie Howe to succeed Carrick. As such, it would be interesting to see who would call the shots in the transfer market in the coming months.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images