

Ten games into the new Premier League season, Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick with the club currently in the relegation zone.

Poor tactical calls and poor training levels have reportedly been cited as some of the reasons behind the Red Devils’ struggles this term.

After intervention from the Glazers, minority co-owner INEOS reportedly opted to recruit Mauricio Pochettino, who is relishing the prospect of taking over.

The Argentine has a gargantuan task on his hands: from getting the squad fit and firing to making the underperforming stars play for the badge consistently.

Season aims under Pochettino highlighted

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his best-in-class hierarchy failed to adequately back the former head coach in the summer, but they have already started piling pressure on the incoming boss.

United under Carrick, 2025/26

Date H/A Opponent Score Result 17/01/2026 H Manchester City 2-0 W 25/01/2026 A Arsenal 3-2 W 01/02/2026 H Fulham 3-2 W 07/02/2026 H Tottenham 2-0 W 10/02/2026 A West Ham 1-1 D 23/02/2026 A Everton 1-0 W 01/03/2026 H Crystal Palace 2-1 W 04/03/2026 A Newcastle 1-2 L 15/03/2026 H Aston Villa 3-1 W 20/03/2026 A Bournemouth 2-2 D 13/04/2026 H Leeds 1-2 L 18/04/2026 A Chelsea 1-0 W 27/04/2026 H Brentford 2-1 W 03/05/2026 H Liverpool 3-2 W 09/05/2026 A Sunderland 0-0 D 17/05/2026 H Nottingham Forest 3-2 W 24/05/2026 A Brighton 3-0 W

According to The Telegraph, INEOS feel United have a squad worthy of qualifying for European football next season.

The 20-time English league champions are eight points off Chelsea in fifth place, the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Whether the former Tottenham Hotspur boss can turn the sinking ship around like Carrick did last season remains to be seen.

INEOS prepared to back Pochettino in January

“Club insiders feel the squad is far better than performances and results have shown this season. They also believe European qualification is still achievable if Pochettino can inspire the type of turnaround Carrick presided over after replacing Ruben Amorim, initially on an interim basis, in January.”

INEOS are prepared to back the current United States men’s national team (USMNT) head coach in January, with a left-back and a striker high on the agenda.

“Carrick had to contend with a number of injuries this season and it seems likely that United will back Pochettino early by venturing into the transfer market in January, if the right players become available. They could try to recruit a defender and a striker.”

Carrick may be left wondering what might have happened if he had received the same level of backing in the summer.

Feature image Alex Grimm via Getty Images