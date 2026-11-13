“Quite simply disgusting”: Gary Neville rips Man United apart over classless Michael Carrick treatment

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed the club’s leadership group over their woeful handling of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s sacking.

Dismissed

On Thursday, United released a statement confirming they have parted ways with Carrick amidst the club’s dreadful form this season.

United’s statement noted that Carrick is and will always be a legend but the worrying run of performances and results left them with little choice but to act.

But United have come under intense criticism for how the process unfolded. While Sir Jim Ratcliffe and chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox met in Monaco to sack him, Carrick was overseeing training at Carrington. He was still performing his duties at the time United were reportedly concluding a deal to hire Mauricio Pochettino as his successor.

Manchester United’s 2026/27 record Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

Peter Schmeichel called out United’s “disrespectful” treatment of Carrick, as did Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken, who directed the blame at Ratcliffe.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville likewise pulled no punches in stating precisely what he thinks.

Neville tears into United chiefs

The former United captain said [as quoted by GOAL], “I think after the Bournemouth game I said at the time that Manchester United effectively watched Michael Carrick resign on the pitch at the end of the game with that lap around, that wave goodbye.”

“I think he was expecting it to come at that point and they were indecisive.”

He continued, “They obviously felt that they might be able to get to the international break and there could be some sort of pick-up in results, but it’s been a difficult two weeks. Indecision, lack of authority, just basically really poor leadership.”

“In the last 24-48 hours it’s been spectacularly bad to be in Monaco as an executive and an owner whilst your manager, who’s a club legend, is taking training on the pitch and simultaneously approaching the US Soccer Federation to approach Mauricio Pochettino.”

“It’s just quite simply disgusting. That falls well below the standard of what you would expect in any other business, in any other industry. It would be constructive dismissal and you’d be getting sued.”

“The optics of being in Monaco whilst the team, the staff, the people who are running the club on a day-to-day basis are in Manchester, it’s just not good and it reflects badly on the leadership. I don’t think anybody comes out of this well at all.”

United are next in action on November 22 when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

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