Former Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick reintegrated Marcus Rashford into the first-team over the summer.

Rashford fell out with Ruben Amorim in December 2024 and was forced to leave his boyhood club. United tried to permanently sell him after his stints at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

However, they did not receive a suitable offer and Rashford eventually reunited with Carrick.

Mauricio Pochettino was “obsessed” with Marcus Rashford at PSG

Marcus Rashford played a quiet role under Carrick, failing to register a goal or assist across all competitions this term.

Furthermore, Rashford missed United’s past six games after a hip injury. However, he is reportedly hoping to be available for the Red Devils’ trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

His return will come under a different manager, with Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm, and the managerial change at Old Trafford may benefit the England international.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rashford is “not a normal player” for Pochettino.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that, when the Argentine was at Paris Saint-Germain, he was desperate to bring the United winger to the French capital.

“Mauricio Pochettino, when he was Paris Saint-Germain manager, was trying in every way to sign Marcus Rashford. Pochettino was obsessed with Rashford,” the Italian journalist said.

“He loves Rashford. Obviously Marcus had a difficult start to the season physically, in the sense that he had to deal with some struggles and so he was not in the best physical condition possible. But my understanding is that Mauricio Pochettino is a big, big fan of Marcus Rashford.”

Marcus Rashford Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 6 1 1 8 Minutes 356 80 66 502 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 xG (PL) 0.78 – – 0.78 xA (PL) 0.43 – – 0.43 Avg rating 6.72 5.76 5.60 6.42 Shots 9 3 1 13 Shots on target 4 2 0 6 Passes 145 22 11 178 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Key passes 13 1 0 14 Dribbles completed 8 3 1 12 Tackles 4 1 0 5 Interceptions 1 0 0 1 Blocks 0 0 0 0 Duels 40 8 9 57 Duels won 23 4 1 28 Duels won % 57.5% 50.0% 11.1% 49.1% Fouls won 8 0 0 8 Fouls committed 2 0 3 5 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Offsides 5 0 1 6 Yellow cards 0 0 1 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 13 Nov 2026

Mauricio Pochettino keen to work with Marcus Rashford

The Englishman has had a difficult couple of years, and he no longer has the pace and dynamism he possessed in 2022. As such, Pochettino might not have the same opinion about the player that he once had.

However, Romano claims the new United boss will “try his best to get the best out of” Rashford.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Pochettino will relish the chance to work with the United academy graduate in Manchester.

The 29-year-old received criticism for his work rate and pressing at Barcelona despite scoring plenty of goals.

Given the importance of intensity, in and out of possession, in Pochettino’s system, Rashford would have to change his style and attitude drastically to rejuvenate his career at the Theatre of Dreams.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images