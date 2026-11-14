

Michael Carrick’s tactical errors aside, it is clear that INEOS’ summer transfer failures contributed significantly to Manchester United’s stunning downfall so far this season.

The former head coach’s wishes were not granted, as seventh- or eighth-choice players ended up arriving.

On top of that, several key stars underperformed, including Lisandro Martínez. The Argentine single-handedly caused the Red Devils to crash and burn against Chelsea after a promising first half.

The World Cup winner has been a volatile character on the pitch, but this term, he was equally problematic off the pitch as he publicly went after football director Jason Wilcox after the Atlético Madrid defeat.

Lisandro Martinez season highlights

The centre-back reportedly ended up clashing with Youri Tielemans on the flight back and received a reprimand from Wilcox as well.

With the 28-year-old’s contract up next summer, the likelihood of him leaving in January is increasing by the day.

Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and three Serie A clubs are reportedly all chasing the former Ajax ace, with the Catalan giants in desperate need of defensive reinforcements in January.

According to SPORT, the La Liga giants have sent scouts to watch the United defender in action for his country against Uruguay.

Lisandro Martínez 26/27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 8 3 11 Minutes 583 195 778 Starts 7 2 9 Goals 0 1 1 Assists 0 0 0 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Red cards 1 0 1 Clean sheets 0 1 1

Barcelona eyeing Lisandro Martinez

“Deco and Flick remain steadfast in their determination. Barça’s sporting department continues to focus on strengthening the squad with the arrival of a defender during this winter transfer window.

“According to information obtained by this newspaper, Barça had announced its intention to send a representative to La Bombonera to closely monitor the match between Argentina and Uruguay.

“The first of these international players on Barça’s radar has been a well-known target for weeks. It’s Lisandro Martínez, a 28-year-old Argentinian whose contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.”

Whether Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival changes any of that remains to be seen.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images