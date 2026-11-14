Mauricio Pochettino: why the newly appointed Man United manager will take this star to the stratosphere

Manchester United have not made the best signings in recent years.

Last summer was seen as an outlier, though, as all four players, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens, all played key roles as United went from 15th to third in the league.

This season has evidently been a disaster so far, as they sit 18th in the league in November, and Michael Carrick has paid for this start with his job.

Matheus Cunha

Whilst Cunha has not hit the heights of last season, he has still provided four goals and five assists in all competitions.

This included a stunning brace to beat AS Roma in a magical night at Old Trafford in the Champions League earlier this month.

Nonetheless, Cunha struggled under Carrick at times, playing as a number nine and being shunted out of his natural position to accommodate Marcus Rashford since his return this season.

Mauricio Pochettino will love him

Much has been made of incoming Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino’s admiration for Rashford, but he will arguably love Cunha’s profile more.

Cunha will fit the Argentine’s tactics like a glove.

According to Premier League analysis, Pochettino favours “a 4-2-3-1 system where wide attackers operate as roaming inside forwards rather than rigid touchline wingers. Starting on the left, Cunha can drift centrally into the pockets between midfield and defence while an overlapping full-back.”

The Brazil international always looks more dangerous when he has licence to drift in and out and also drop into midfield, so this will be great news for him.

In addition, players like Dele Alli and Cole Palmer, who like to operate in the half-spaces, have traditionally done well for Pochettino, so there is no reason to believe Cunha cannot also benefit.

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach’s system also heavily relies on high pressing, and United are not a team full of natural pressers.

Cunha, however, is great at pressing and harrying defenders into mistakes, and it seems natural that he would adapt well to Pochettino’s demands.

What’s more, the head coach also likes to employ fast transitions in attack and, once again, Cunha has often hurt teams in England like this for Wolverhampton Wanderers and United.

Finally, the head coach is renowned for his ability to man-manage and forge strong relationships with players. Therefore, he may just be the man to get the occasionally erratic Cunha to click, feel loved and stay on task.

Matheus Cunha Season stats 26/27 Stat 2026/27 Apps 15 Minutes 951 Starts 11 Sub appearances 4 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 1

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