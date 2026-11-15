Man United in race to sign Koni De Winter, Milan’s stance is clear

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to target a central defender in his first transfer window as Manchester United’s manager.

Earlier today, we relayed a report from The Telegraph suggesting Pochettino will want to strengthen United’s defence “as a matter of urgency.”

United are likely to prefer a Premier League-proven defender, but the cost of signing a player from an English club mid-season may prove to be massive for the Red Devils.

Interest in Koni De Winter intensifying

Ruben Amorim is currently in charge of AC Milan, having joined the Serie A powerhouses after being sacked from Manchester United.

The Portuguese head coach is thought to be keen on strengthening Milan’s defence.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan will sign a top-tier defender in January, but at the same time, there are some question marks over the future of their promising centre-back Koni De Winter.

It is claimed there are new developments regarding De Winter, who has been described as one of Amorim’s most loyal supporters in Milan.

De Winter is enjoying a phenomenal season under Amorim, impressing with his imposing presence and mobility at the back. As such, the Rossoneri’s intention is to keep hold of him.

However, it is believed the Belgian’s performances have not gone unnoticed, especially in the Premier League. The report states that in recent days, De Winter has caught the attention of some high-profile clubs.

K. De Winter – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · AC Milan 2026/27 · AC Milan 2026/27 Competition Serie A UEFA Europa League All competitions Apps 11 4 15 Minutes 970 360 1330 Starts 10 4 14 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Avg rating 6.77 6.53 6.71 Passes 714 242 956 Pass accuracy % 94.0% 92.0% 93.5% Key passes 1 2 3 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · AC Milan 2026/27 · AC Milan 2026/27 Tackles 17 7 24 Interceptions 17 6 23 Blocks 4 0 4 Duels 83 34 117 Duels won 47 19 66 Duels won % 56.6% 55.9% 56.4% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 6 5 11 Fouls committed 16 6 22 Yellow cards 3 2 5 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · AC Milan 2026/27 · AC Milan 2026/27 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 15 Nov 2026

Manchester United show interest in Koni De Winter

It is understood Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool have made no secret of their interest in the Belgian international.

As things stand, nothing is thought to be concrete, but the 24-year-old is highly regarded.

Milan would reportedly not change their stance unless they receive offers well above his market value.

De Winter is tied to Milan until 2030, having joined the Serie A giants from Genoa in 2025. As such, this pursuit could prove to be tricky for the Red Devils.

Noussair Mazraoui has been strongly linked with Milan since Amorim moved to San Siro, and perhaps United could be tempted to use the Moroccan to land De Winter at a more desired fee. However, for now, this remains only a hypothetical situation.

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