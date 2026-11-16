Manchester United failed to bring in a left-back over the summer, leaving Michael Carrick with Luke Shaw, his only senior option for that position.

Shaw, to no one’s surprise, picked up an injury and has not featured for United since early October.

Carrick is no longer at the helm, and Shaw is thought to be targeting a return against Liverpool at Anfield after the international break under new United head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who would be naive to rely on the Englishman for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle prepared to rebuff Manchester United approach for Lewis Hall

Manchester United considered signing Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall over the summer, and the England international reportedly remains on their radar.

According to The Times, Newcastle United are “braced for another attempt” by United to sign their left-back in January.

Newcastle are struggling this season, but Hall has been one of their most encouraging players and most recently impressed for England in their 3-2 win over Spain.

It is understood United were “rebuffed at boardroom level” in the summer when they approached the Magpies about signing the 22-year-old, who eventually signed a new five-year contract to stay at St James’ Park.

L. Hall – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 Competition Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 3 13 Minutes 899 270 1169 Starts 10 3 13 Goals 1 0 1 Avg rating 7.00 7.01 7.00 Passes 454 144 598 Pass accuracy % 84.0% 90.0% 85.4% Key passes 11 7 18 Dribbles attempted 26 6 32 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 Tackles 22 6 28 Interceptions 18 6 24 Blocks 8 3 11 Duels 121 38 159 Duels won 60 21 81 Duels won % 49.6% 55.3% 50.9% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 17 9 26 Fouls committed 7 5 12 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 16 Nov 2026

Lewis Hall viewed as ideal fit for Mauricio Pochettino

Hall fits the bill “perfectly for the style of player Pochettino wants: naturally front-footed, quick, energetic and creative.”

It is believed Pochettino’s appointment has increased the likelihood of major investment during the January transfer window.

However, Newcastle are prepared to battle to keep hold of Hall and will not sell their prized asset to fund potential arrivals of attackers.

“Conversations at senior level have already taken place after England’s win in Madrid amid fresh speculation about an approach from Old Trafford. Those talks were concluded quickly, with assurances given that Hall will not be allowed to leave Newcastle during the January window,” the report states.

As such, United would be wise to look elsewhere ahead of January for their next left-back.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Lewis Hall strongly linked with Manchester United

✅ Hall only recently extended Newcastle contract

✅ Story from a top-tier source

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, but they have no chance of getting their hands on Hall mid-season.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images