Mauricio Pochettino is known for his incredible man-management, having developed several young players into top players.

After his appointment as Manchester United’s head coach, Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane praised his former boss, labelling him as “a fantastic coach”.

The Argentine has done the same at his most recent job with USMNT, who looked very promising at the World Cup. United are now reportedly hoping that Pochettino’s magic would help them get their hands on an exciting talent.

Monaco happy to sell Folarin Balogun in January

Manchester United are keen to add a new striker to their ranks in January amid concerns over Benjamin Sesko’s fitness.

In recent days, the Red Devils have been strongly linked with Folarin Balogun, who scored 13 goals and recorded five assists in Ligue 1 last term.

According to Football Insider, Balogun moving to Manchester United could be a move that suits all parties in January.

“Sources say that Monaco are even happy to sell the 25-year-old, in a bid to raise funds for their own mid-season business,” the report states.

Manchester United to use Mauricio Pochettino to tempt Folarin Balogun

It is claimed Monaco are set to open the door for Balogun to depart, with United hoping to exploit the “ongoing relationship” between him and Mauricio.

It is understood Pochettino is a “big fan” of the American international, who scored three goals at the World Cup in North America.

Balogun is also understood to be keen to reunite with the new United boss and would be keen to make the move to Old Trafford this winter. He recently came off the bench to score a late goal in the US’s 6-0 win over Haiti.

F. Balogun – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 Competition Ligue 1 UEFA Europa Conference League All competitions Apps 6 1 7 Minutes 152 78 230 Starts 0 1 1 Goals 1 0 1 Non-penalty goals 1 0 1 Assists 0 0 0 Minutes per goal 152 – 230 Avg rating 5.55 5.90 5.67 Shots 8 2 10 Shots on target 4 1 5 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% Conversion % 12.5% 0.0% 10.0% Passes 30 6 36 Pass accuracy % 70.0% 100.0% 75.0% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 Key passes 0 – 0 Dribbles attempted 4 2 6 Dribbles completed 0 0 0 Dribble success % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Tackles 1 0 1 Interceptions 0 0 0 Tackles + interceptions 1 0 1 Blocks 1 0 1 Duels 17 2 19 Duels won 5 0 5 Duels won % 29.4% 0.0% 26.3% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 2 0 2 Fouls committed 3 0 3 Yellow cards 0 0 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won – 0 0 Penalties conceded – 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 16 Nov 2026

The former Arsenal youngster came close to joining Everton last summer before the proposed move collapsed on deadline day.

Monaco were reportedly keen to cash in on either him or Lamine Camara in the summer, and it appears Balogun is going to be the one to leave in January.

Featured image by Luke Hales via Getty Images