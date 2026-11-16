

Manchester United are preparing to back new head coach Mauricio Pochettino in January as they look to escape the relegation dogfight and start fighting for the European places.

The Red Devils have conceded 19 goals so far in the Premier League, the third-most among all teams, and the team’s defence is badly in need of reinforcements.

One player who could be let go once the transfer window reopens is Lisandro Martínez, with the Argentine the subject of interest from Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and Serie A clubs.

Since his public outburst against INEOS, his stock has fallen to an all-time low, and matters were further exacerbated when he single-handedly ensured United’s downfall against Chelsea a couple of weeks back.

Calvin Bassey open to United switch

Whether a fellow Argentine in Pochettino can diffuse the situation remains to be seen, but the 20-time English league champions are looking at left-footed centre-back options ahead of January.

Calvin Bassey of Fulham emerged as a surprise target, with the Nigerian’s pace and power at the back seen as a “very good fit” for Amorim’s system.

The 26-year-old is open to the opportunity, but the Cottagers will not make it easy for the Old Trafford side, as reported by TEAMtalk.

His contract is up next summer, but the Cottagers will trigger his one-year extension clause should they fail to agree a new deal by January.

C. Bassey 26/27 stats Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 2 12 Minutes 900 118 1018 Starts 10 1 11 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Yellow cards 3 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0

Calvin Bassey price tag revealed

And should United come calling in January, the team from Craven Cottage will demand close to £50 million.

“Manchester United believe Fulham defender Calvin Bassey would be a ‘very good fit’ for Mauricio Pochettino’s system.”

“Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is keen to see Bassey commit his future to the club, but we are told that discussions over a prospective extension have not progressed as hoped.

“Bassey would be more than open to the prospect of a move to Old Trafford, however, landing him will not be straightforward.

Can INEOS complete a deal?

“Sources believe a fee in excess of £40million would be required to bring Bassey to Manchester in January, with Fulham potentially demanding close to £50million before considering a sale.”

Such a deal, should it occur, would represent a club-record sale, breaking the £43.5 million fee Fulham received for Aleksandar Mitrović from Al-Hilal. Whether INEOS can stump up such an amount mid-season remains doubtful.

Calvin Bassey can also play as a left-back if needed, and with Luke Shaw perennially injured, having another option would be most welcome. He has helped keep four clean sheets this season, three more than United have managed in all competitions.

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