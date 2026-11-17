One thing Mauricio Pochettino will have to sort quickly at Manchester United to lay the foundations of his rebuild is the team’s defence.

United’s biggest struggle this season has been their leaky defence. The Red Devils have scored the same number of goals as Liverpool, who sit fourth in the league table, and just one fewer than Arsenal, who top the table.

However, they have conceded nine more goals than Liverpool and 14 more than Arsenal, explaining why they are 18th in the league table.

Pochettino will look to tighten the side’s defensive structure, but INEOS will also need to back him with better options when the transfer window opens.

One player already heavily linked is Brentford’s rock-solid defender Nathan Collins.

N. Collins stats Stat 2026/27 · Brentford 2026/27 · Brentford 2026/27 Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Brentford Brentford Brentford Competition Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 4 2 6 Minutes 242 161 403 Starts 3 2 5 Pass accuracy % 81.0% 81.0% 81.0% Key passes 2 2 4 Tackles 3 1 4 Interceptions 2 2 4 Tackles + interceptions 5 3 8 Blocks 0 1 1 Duels 26 23 49 Duels won 14 16 30 Duels won % 53.8% 69.6% 61.2% Fouls won 3 3 6 Fouls committed 3 2 5 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Updated 17 Nov 2026

The imposing 6’4″ centre-back, known for his dominant aerial ability, composure on the ball and willingness to step out from the back line, must be giving INEOS the Lisandro Martínez vibes, especially with the Argentine expected to leave.

In need of leaders and quality options with Premier League experience, Collins is a signing United would believe could come in and instantly hit the ground running.

Nathan Collins transfer decision reached

While those in Manchester hope to bring Collins on board in the winter, Brentford, according to Football Insider, have other plans:

“Brentford are prepared to do everything possible to block Manchester United signing Nathan Collins.

“The 25-year-old has emerged as a leading target for the Red Devils as they aim to bolster their defensive options under Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the January transfer window.”

Brentford stance not surprising

Given how crucial Collins is to Brentford, it was always obvious they would not let him leave mid-season and put themselves at a disadvantage.

Still, United can press hard and present the Bees with a tempting offer that might yet force them to consider a January sale.

A key defensive signing such as Collins in the winter window would signal clear transfer intent from INEOS as they look to help the team rediscover its competitive edge.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

✅ Builds on the Nathan Collins to Manchester United links doing the rounds

⚠️ Claim does not come from a reputable transfer source

TPP view

Collins may well be on United’s radar, but we feel this is speculative journalism. It is stating the obvious that they won’t want to lose their captain halfway through the season.

Feature image Octavio Passos via Getty Images

