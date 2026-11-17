Manchester United’s pursuit of Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz has taken a complicated turn. The Red Devils have had their eyes on the Argentine as they lay down succession plans for Bruno Fernandes, whose contract expires next summer.

The Portuguese maestro has been the club’s most important player since his arrival in January 2020. Fernandes was outstanding last season, registering a record 21 assists in the Premier League and helping United finish third in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the 32-year-old has been a shadow of his former self this season, failing to weave his magic as the Red Devils sit 18th in the league after 10 games. United have already replaced Michael Carrick with Mauricio Pochettino to help salvage the season, and his arrival could have an impact on Fernandes’ future.

The United skipper has already rejected another contract renewal proposal as he plans to see how the Argentine fares at Old Trafford before making a decision on his future. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are now eyeing a possible heir to the Portuguese’s throne and have identified Paz as an option.

United hoping Pochettino can convince Paz

Paz has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the continent since arriving at Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. This season, the Argentine has registered six goals and eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, flourishing in the No. 10 role.

Two of those were scored against United in the 4-1 Champions League rout last month that prompted Fernandes to publicly question Carrick’s tactics.

Recent reports suggest that the Argentine’s ability to churn up opportunities, his vision and his eye for goal have already convinced United. The Red Devils are planning a winter move for the 22-year-old and are hoping that Pochettino’s arrival in the dugout could work in their favour.

Real Madrid reportedly have an €80 million buyback clause which can be activated in the summer, but the English giants are hoping to make a move in January to beat the LaLiga giants. However, a fresh update has now outlined Como’s stance regarding a mid-season departure and it will not make happy reading for United fans.

Bruno Fernandes vs Nico Paz: Stats This Season Stat Bruno Fernandes N. Paz Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Como Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 14 14 Minutes 1152 1142 Starts 13 14 Sub appearances 1 0 Goals 6 6 Non-penalty goals 3 6 Assists 3 8 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Bruno Fernandes N. Paz Goals + assists 9 14 Minutes per goal 192 190 Avg rating 7.11 7.75 Shots 33 48 Shots on target 11 18 Shot accuracy % 33.3% 37.5% Conversion % 18.2% 12.5% Passes 732 693 Pass accuracy % 81.3% 86.5% Key passes 38 25 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Bruno Fernandes N. Paz Dribbles attempted 10 49 Dribbles completed 4 28 Dribble success % 40.0% 57.1% Tackles 12 35 Interceptions 4 14 Tackles + interceptions 16 49 Blocks 8 8 Duels 72 165 Duels won 28 94 Duels won % 38.9% 57.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Bruno Fernandes N. Paz Dribbled past – – Fouls won 11 21 Fouls committed 11 23 Yellow cards 3 2 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won – – Penalties conceded – – Penalties scored 3 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Paz unlikely to leave in January

According to TEAMtalk, Como will not entertain any talk of Paz’s departure in January. The report states: “Como have no intention of selling Nico Paz in January, with sources indicating that the only realistic time for a move is the summer of 2027.”

The Argentine is under contract until 2028, so the Serie A giants can afford to let the saga drag until the summer. Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi has already hinted that the Argentine could be allowed to leave for a colossal fee in 2027.

The report adds that Paz is open to all options regarding his future, including a return to Real Madrid. It continues: “Sources close to the situation state that Paz himself would be open to showing his worth at the Bernabéu in the future, and he hasn’t closed the door. Importantly, though, Paz is open to all options.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United’s interest in Nico Paz has been heavily covered.

✅ Paz is a key figure for Como, so they would hate to see him leave mid-season

⚠️ Como’s stance could be altered if the Red Devils submit a suitable offer.

TPP view

We believe Como could push to keep hold of their star player beyond January, but a lot will depend on how convincing United’s proposal can be.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images