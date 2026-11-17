New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino will face one of the toughest challenges of his career when he assumes charge at Old Trafford this week. The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) manager is leaving his role with the Yanks to join a side languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table after 10 games.

The Red Devils have managed just one win in the league this season, and three in 15 games across all competitions. They have leaked goals, managing just one clean sheet all season, and scored 14 goals, the same as their opponents this weekend, Liverpool.

The Argentine took the USMNT to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they were defeated by Belgium. His team is undefeated since that loss, and United fans will hope he can carry that form to the Theatre of Dreams.

Pochettino ready for switch to club football

Speaking to the press on Monday, as cited by The Guardian, Pochettino insisted that he will have no trouble switching from the national team to club football. He said: “For me, it’s not difficult. I think we are well prepared to switch quick, like a player, from the national team to the clubs.”

“From one game that you don’t play well, to another that you need to be ready again. From one action to the next action. The business today is to be focusing here in Cincinnati for the game against Haiti tomorrow.”

“But for sure, in the moment that [we] finish that game, we are going to start to be 100% focused on our next project.”

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, Pochettino confirmed that a part of the coaching team are already in Manchester to prepare for the weekend’s tie.

Mauricio Pochettino stats with USMNT Team From To G W D L Win % United States 10 September 2024 present 36 22 2 12 61.1% Source: Wikipedia

Pochettino remains coy about targeting US players

United are expected to delve into the transfer market in January to address their recent slump, and several players have been named as potential targets. Among them is AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun, who has already been tipped as an option to shore up the misfiring attack.

When asked if he would consider bringing any of his USMNT players to Old Trafford, Pochettino remained coy and refused to take any names. He concluded: “All the good players always have dreams to reach the [highest] level, and United is one of the teams in that level.”

“In case some decisions need to be made, we are going to pay attention to the players we know really well.”

Apart from Balogun, United have also been linked with Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, while Juventus’ Weston McKennie has been suggested as an option.

Featured image by JC Ruiz via Getty Images