British broadcaster Piers Morgan has revealed former England coach Steve Holland’s repeated falling-outs with players, including United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Negative presence

Holland left United last week following Michael Carrick’s sacking as United head coach. He joined Carrick’s backroom staff last season, playing a key role as United finished third and secured Champions League football after a two-year absence from the competition.

But the 2026/27 campaign has so far unfolded in disastrous fashion for the Red Devils, who sit in 18th position in the Premier League table, having managed just eight points from a possible 30.

Carrick paid the ultimate price for United’s woes, as did his assistants. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Holland grew into a disliked figure at Old Trafford due to his “extremely arrogant” attitude.

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United Manaegerial record Stat Michael Carrick From 21/11/2021 To 12/11/2026 Played 35 Won 17 Drawn 9 Lost 9 Win % 48.6% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

It was stated that the former England coach frequently clashed with players and his instructions were not easy to follow. It’s understood that when United were losing, the 56-year-old was stubborn and “difficult to work with.” Indeed, when Fernandes appeared to call out Carrick’s tactics after the Como game, he was mostly taking aim at Holland.

Morgan has now revealed Holland also locked horns with Arsenal’s Ben White, similarly to Fernandes.

Holland vs. Fernandes

Speaking on Sports Uncensored, Morgan detailed, “My view on Ben White … he’s a fantastic player. He’s been great at Arsenal, he competes with (Jurrien) Timber for the right-back (spot) but I think he’s terrific.”

“He still gets booed by a section of England fans because of what happened at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, where he had this massive falling-out with Steve Holland.”

“My understanding of what happened is that Holland was mocking him in front of all the players for the supposed statement that Ben White made that he doesn’t like football.”

He continued, “In fact, what he said was that he doesn’t like going home and watching football after he’s been playing it all day. And he made the point this week clarifying it, that, like a lot of people, when they finish their job for the day, they don’t want to go back home and talk about it … I totally understood that.”

“Now the interesting thing about Holland is that he’s gone to Manchester United, he’s just been fired as part of the Carrick regime, he had a terrible year there, he fell out with all the players, especially Bruno Fernandes, who’s their only good player.”

“So, for me, I’m totally team Ben White and the fact that he’s back in the England team is great and we should stop booing him.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Piers Morgan reveals the REAL reason Ben White left the England camp: 😲 “(Steve) Holland was mocking him in front of all the players over the supposed statement that Ben White doesn’t like football!” 📺 https://t.co/cPqprR772D @piersmorgan | @sjopinion10 https://t.co/Hbd9mMpdvx — Sports Uncensored (@SportsUncensrd) November 16, 2026

United are next in action on Sunday when they go away to Liverpool. It will be Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as United head coach since his appointment as Carrick’s replacement.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images