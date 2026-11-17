Manchester United fans are counting the hours before Mauricio Pochettino officially takes charge at Old Trafford. The Red Devils need a saviour after an underwhelming start to the new campaign that has seen them drop to 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games.

The Argentine manager will have the threat of relegation looming large when he begins his new role on Wednesday and will have to navigate the club out of troubled waters.

Pochettino, however, is staring ahead at a tough start to his tenure at the Theatre of Dreams. In his first game in charge, the 54-year-old will travel to Anfield to face United’s bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Argentine is still with the USMNT, and will vacate his position after the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals second leg against Haiti on Tuesday. The Yanks have a 6-0 lead in the tie.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has revealed that he is ready to quickly switch to club football and that few of his coaches are already in Manchester to prepare for the Liverpool game. It now appears that the Red Devils have also made arrangements to ensure that their new manager arrives at Old Trafford as soon as possible.

United arrange private jet for Pochettino

According to The Daily Mail, United have arranged a private jet that will fly Pochettino to Manchester immediately after Tuesday’s game against Haiti. The report states: “Manchester United have laid on a private jet for Mauricio Pochettino to fly straight to England in the early hours of Wednesday morning after he finishes work as US national team coach.”

“Pochettino’s last game in charge is against Haiti in Cincinnati, which kicks off at midnight on Tuesday UK time. The 54-year-old will speak to the media and say farewell to his players before jumping on a plane to Manchester which has been organised by United.”

“It will enable Pochettino to sleep before he lands in the UK on Wednesday morning ready to go straight to Carrington and start work.”

The report confirms that the rest of Pochettino’s backroom staff will also join him on the trip to Manchester, concluding: “He will be accompanied by first-team coach Miguel D’Agostino, strength and conditioning coach Silvia Tuya and analyst Alec Scott.”

Pochettino will have little room for error at Old Trafford

Pochettino will have his hands full with a tough run of games after taking charge at Old Trafford. United are gearing up to play 11 times in the next 42 days, which begins with the Liverpool game at Anfield and ends on 2 January 2027 with a trip to Amex to face high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion.

In the middle, the Red Devils also have to battle Arsenal and Newcastle United in the league, along with games against Sporting CP and RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

INEOS are expected to invest in new players in the January transfer window, with several candidates already shortlisted for the job. Meanwhile, fans will hope that the current squad can take to Pochettino’s tactics like fish to water and help the Argentine take United to a respectable position by the turn of the year.

Manchester United: Next 11 Games Date Competition Opponent Venue 22/11/2026 Premier League Liverpool Away 25/11/2026 UEFA Champions League Sporting CP Away 28/11/2026 Premier League Brentford Home 02/12/2026 Premier League Newcastle Away 05/12/2026 Premier League Coventry Home 08/12/2026 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig Home 13/12/2026 Premier League Crystal Palace Away 20/12/2026 Premier League Arsenal Away 27/12/2026 Premier League Nottingham Forest Home 30/12/2026 Premier League Sunderland Home 02/01/2027 Premier League Brighton Away

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