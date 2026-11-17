Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on another Newcastle United defender.

United have been chasing Lewis Hall since last summer, but Newcastle have remained firm on their decision not to sell the England left-back, who recently signed a new long-term contract.

Apart from a left-back, United also want a central defender, and one of Newcastle’s most solid players is reportedly on their radar.

Manchester United eyeing Malick Thiaw

According to Sky Germany, Manchester United are interested in Newcastle United centre-back Malick Thiaw.

Thiaw is the undisputed defensive leader at Newcastle, and the 25-year-old is also emerging as a reliable option for Jurgen Klopp’s Germany. Accordingly, he is starting to attract interest from elsewhere.

Sky suggests that a move next summer is possible amid interest from several clubs, including United.

However, clubs wanting to secure the services of the 1.94-metre-tall German will have to “dig deep into their pockets” as Newcastle have slapped an €80m (£66.5m) asking price on Thiaw, having signed him from AC Milan in 2025 for only around £30m.

Mauricio Pochettino’s ideal defender

According to TEAMtalk, Thiaw’s profile is viewed as an ideal fit for new United head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

“The defender’s combination of physicality, composure on the ball and ability to defend in large spaces due to his recovery pace has drawn attention from several elite clubs across Europe, with Man Utd now confirmed to TEAMtalk as firmly among those monitoring his situation closely,” the report states.

United reportedly believe that the Germany international is a player they could realistically land.

M. Thiaw Stat 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 Competition Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 1 10 Minutes 716 90 806 Starts 8 1 9 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 1 1 Avg rating 5.84 2.40 5.46 Shots 0 1 1 Passes 445 62 507 Pass accuracy % 86.0% 90.0% 86.5% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 Tackles 2 0 2 Interceptions 5 2 7 Blocks 9 3 12 Duels 60 3 63 Duels won 36 2 38 Duels won % 60.0% 66.7% 60.3% Dribbled past – – – Fouls committed 8 1 9 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 · Newcastle 2026/27 Penalties conceded 0 – 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 17 Nov 2026

However, the Red Devils may have to wait until the summer of 2027 to convince Newcastle to sanction a sale of Thiaw, who is tied to St James’ Park until 2029.

“Therefore, any approach from Man Utd in the January transfer window would require a substantial offer to even open discussions,” the report adds.

The German, meanwhile, is focused on maintaining his form for Newcastle, but his head could reportedly be turned next summer if a serious push is made for his signature.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Interest in Thiaw reported by two outlets

✅ The player fits United’s tactical profile

⚠️ Newcastle could price United out of a move

TPP view

United’s interest in Thiaw is not surprising, but Newcastle will make any pursuit very difficult for his suitors.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images