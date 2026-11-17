Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari has responded to rumours that a move to a Premier League giant like Manchester United is on the cards.

Transfer priorities

United poured most of their energy and budget into reinforcing the midfield last season, on the back of finishing third and ending a two-year Champions League exile.

The club secured the services of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton respectively.

But it appears this was a massive mistake, as the club neglected to bolster the attacking and defensive departments. Injuries have already left United in a precarious position, which contributed to Michael Carrick’s dismissal, as he was left short-handed and forced to get creative.

There have been suggestions that United chiefs know they made a mistake in the summer and are planning to make additions as soon as the January window commences.

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be given the investment he needs to turn the club’s fortunes around.

According to reports, United are keen on a left-back, a central defender and a striker. A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United retain an interest in Ayari.

Ayari has been one of the key players in Brighton’s terrific form this term. The Sweden international has netted three goals in nine top-flight appearances so far this term. He has also found the back of the net once for his country in the Nations League.

In addition to United, he has also been mentioned as being on the radar of Arsenal, AS Roma, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Ayari responds

He spoke to Fotbollskanalen and was asked about these rumours.

The 23-year-old answered, “I’m at Brighton and I’m happy where I am. Things are going well for me right now.”

Y. Ayari’s 2026/27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Europa Conference League League Cup All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Brighton Brighton Brighton Brighton Competition Premier League UEFA Europa Conference League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 5 2 16 Minutes 746 325 106 1177 Starts 9 3 1 13 Sub appearances 0 2 1 3 Goals 3 0 0 3 Non-penalty goals 3 0 0 3 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 3 0 0 3 Minutes per goal 249 – – 392 Shots 20 9 4 33 Shots on target 8 2 0 10 Shot accuracy % 40.0% 22.2% 0.0% 30.3% Conversion % 15.0% 0.0% 0.0% 9.1% Passes 284 177 48 509 Pass accuracy % 86.0% 89.0% 87.0% 87.1% Key passes 4 5 2 11 Dribbles attempted 10 4 5 19 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Premier League UEFA Europa Conference League League Cup All competitions Dribbles completed 4 2 2 8 Tackles + interceptions 13 2 5 20 Blocks 2 0 0 2 Duels 56 22 16 94 Duels won 25 10 8 43 Duels won % 44.6% 45.5% 50.0% 45.7% Dribbled past – – – – Fouls won 10 3 0 13 Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 – 0 Page 2 of 2 12

“Then we’ll see what’s to come.”

Asked about the Seagulls’ brilliant start to the campaign, he added, “We have a clear identity and everyone follows it to the letter. We are like a big family. Everyone loves to play football and everyone has fun. That’s it first and foremost.”

“Also, everyone has fantastic qualities. Then, the coach has done a good job. Getting all the qualities out on the pitch.”

On scoring against Manchester City, he remarked, “It’s special to score against such opponents. Then, I wasn’t so happy with the whole performance. But it was fun to score and win, especially because I missed a penalty two or three days before that. It was a bit like revenge.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image Michael Campanella via Getty Images