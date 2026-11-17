

If there was one area that Manchester United should have strengthened in the summer as a priority, it was at left-back.

Given the extra games this season, it was inevitable that Luke Shaw would get injured. But after the Englishman started every Premier League game last season, INEOS thought his injury days were over.

As expected, the former Southampton ace has ended up missing 10 games already this season, and former head coach Michael Carrick was forced to play centre-backs and right-backs out of position to cover for the 31-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino will demand reinforcements in January, despite his close ties with his former protégé.

Antonee Robinson on United’s radar

Lewis Hall is seen as the dream target, but Newcastle are unlikely to sell him in January, having agreed a contract extension with the Englishman.

The Red Devils are expected to look at other options, and INEOS will likely look at Premier League-proven players as has been the norm since they took control of sporting affairs at the club.

Pochettino’s arrival has strengthened the case of Antonee Robinson, who has starred under the Argentine for the US national team.

A. Robinson 26/27 stats Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 2 11 Minutes 791 180 971 Starts 9 2 11 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0

He has been on United’s radar for a long time, and finally the stars could align in January, as per talkSPORT.

Pochettino will be key to any deal

“Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is emerging as a possible solution to Manchester United’s left-back issue. United are in the hunt for a replacement for injury-prone Luke Shaw either in January or next summer.

“Lewis Hall remains the Red Devils’ dream target, but Newcastle’s asking price is expected to soar after his heroics in England’s 3-2 win over Spain when he shackled Lamine Yamal.

“Robinson has been on United’s long list of potential options and is well known to new boss Mauricio Pochettino from the United States national team.”

Whether the Cottagers will agree to a sale in January remains to be seen. Other targets include Malo Gusto, Rayan Aït-Nouri, and Alejandro Balde.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images