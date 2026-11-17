Before being sidelined last November, Matthijs de Ligt seemed to have found his feet in Manchester United colours.

He was finally playing his best football for the club, showing great physical fitness and sharpness. He had adapted well to the Premier League and established himself as a dominant central figure in the Red Devils’ backline.

Then, just as he appeared to have rediscovered his mojo in Manchester, the Dutch defender picked up a back injury that ended his season early. He hoped to return in time to earn a place in the Netherlands World Cup squad, but could not.

In May, de Ligt and United agreed that surgery offered the best route to resolve his back issues. By September, the 27-year-old had returned to training, yet he has made only two appearances since: 79 minutes in the 4–1 defeat to Como and two minutes in the 3–2 win over AS Roma.

Over the coming matchdays, once the league resumes after the November international break, he is expected to receive more game time. The hope is that he will rediscover his form.

Turkish giants eye de Ligt

While United fans wait patiently, TeamTalk reports that the club’s resolve over de Ligt could soon be tested. They report:

“Besiktas are keen on Manchester United centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, with sources confirming they are exploring a January window deal for the injury-struck Netherlands international.”

The report suggests that United could entertain a permanent exit for de Ligt if it clears the way for a Calvin Bassey signing.

Besiktas, however, prefer a loan rather than a permanent transfer. On whether INEOS would agree to such a move, TeamTalk notes:

“Sources have not confirmed United would be open to such a deal, particularly without a guarantee of a permanent sale and especially without backup being brought into the club first.”

Matthijs de Ligt Man United stats Stat Matthijs de Ligt Nationality Netherlands Pos DF United career 2024– Apps 61 Goals 3 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Manchester United’s de Ligt sale makes no sense

With Lisandro Martínez likely to leave and Harry Maguire also in the final months of his contract, releasing a decent player whose deal runs until 2029 makes little sense.

Come January, it would be ridiculous to let de Ligt go, lose the commanding presence he showed before his injury, and still claim the club is embarking on a defensive rebuild.

Alongside Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, de Ligt should form the foundation of the Red Devils’ defence for years to come.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ Claims do not come from a reputable source and no other outlet has corroborated them

TPP view

Before his injury, de Ligt was arguably Manchester United’s best defender, so loaning him out amid the team’s defensive struggles makes little sense.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

