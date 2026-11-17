Manchester United have reportedly made a major January transfer decision, which will be music to the ears of their new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

New era

As the international break draws to a close, United are looking forward to life under Pochettino, who was appointed last week to replace Michael Carrick.

Carrick paid the ultimate price for United’s dreadful start to the 2026/27 season. The Red Devils have won just one game all season and have managed a meagre eight points from a possible 30.

They currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League standings and could be firmly at the bottom by the time they kick off against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Pochettino has his work cut out for him as he seeks to turn things around and get United back on the right track.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Pochettino, who still has to oversee the USMNT’s meeting with Haiti on Thursday, sent an advance party of his coaches to prepare for his arrival.

Pochettino’s assistant Jesus Perez, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, and his son and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino travelled to Manchester at the weekend, having been released early by the US Soccer Federation.

According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino’s backroom staff took charge of training on Tuesday as United continue to welcome players back from international duty.

A training session will additionally be held on Wednesday morning after United decided against rescheduling it so as to accommodate Pochettino’s physical presence.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool Premier League record Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 18/10/1992 Premier League H Liverpool 2-2 D 06/03/1993 Premier League A Liverpool 2-1 W 04/01/1994 Premier League A Liverpool 3-3 D 30/03/1994 Premier League H Liverpool 1-0 W 17/09/1994 Premier League H Liverpool 2-0 W 19/03/1995 Premier League A Liverpool 0-2 L 01/10/1995 Premier League H Liverpool 2-2 D 17/12/1995 Premier League A Liverpool 0-2 L 12/10/1996 Premier League H Liverpool 1-0 W 19/04/1997 Premier League A Liverpool 3-1 W 06/12/1997 Premier League A Liverpool 3-1 W 10/04/1998 Premier League H Liverpool 1-1 D 24/09/1998 Premier League H Liverpool 2-0 W 05/05/1999 Premier League A Liverpool 2-2 D 11/09/1999 Premier League A Liverpool 3-2 W 04/03/2000 Premier League H Liverpool 1-1 D 17/12/2000 Premier League H Liverpool 0-1 L 31/03/2001 Premier League A Liverpool 0-2 L 04/11/2001 Premier League A Liverpool 1-3 L 22/01/2002 Premier League H Liverpool 0-1 L Page 1 of 4 1234 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 01/12/2002 Premier League A Liverpool 2-1 W 05/04/2003 Premier League H Liverpool 4-0 W 09/11/2003 Premier League A Liverpool 2-1 W 24/04/2004 Premier League H Liverpool 0-1 L 20/09/2004 Premier League H Liverpool 2-1 W 15/01/2005 Premier League A Liverpool 1-0 W 18/09/2005 Premier League A Liverpool 0-0 D 22/01/2006 Premier League H Liverpool 1-0 W 22/10/2006 Premier League H Liverpool 2-0 W 03/03/2007 Premier League A Liverpool 1-0 W 16/12/2007 Premier League A Liverpool 1-0 W 23/03/2008 Premier League H Liverpool 3-0 W 13/09/2008 Premier League A Liverpool 1-2 L 14/03/2009 Premier League H Liverpool 1-4 L 25/10/2009 Premier League A Liverpool 0-2 L 21/03/2010 Premier League H Liverpool 2-1 W 19/09/2010 Premier League H Liverpool 3-2 W 06/03/2011 Premier League A Liverpool 1-3 L 15/10/2011 Premier League A Liverpool 1-1 D 11/02/2012 Premier League H Liverpool 2-1 W Page 2 of 4 1234 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 23/09/2012 Premier League A Liverpool 2-1 W 13/01/2013 Premier League H Liverpool 2-1 W 01/09/2013 Premier League A Liverpool 0-1 L 16/03/2014 Premier League H Liverpool 0-3 L 14/12/2014 Premier League H Liverpool 3-0 W 22/03/2015 Premier League A Liverpool 2-1 W 12/09/2015 Premier League H Liverpool 3-1 W 17/01/2016 Premier League A Liverpool 1-0 W 17/10/2016 Premier League A Liverpool 0-0 D 15/01/2017 Premier League H Liverpool 1-1 D 14/10/2017 Premier League A Liverpool 0-0 D 10/03/2018 Premier League H Liverpool 2-1 W 16/12/2018 Premier League A Liverpool 1-3 L 24/02/2019 Premier League H Liverpool 0-0 D 20/10/2019 Premier League H Liverpool 1-1 D 19/01/2020 Premier League A Liverpool 0-2 L 17/01/2021 Premier League A Liverpool 0-0 D 13/05/2021 Premier League H Liverpool 2-4 L 24/10/2021 Premier League H Liverpool 0-5 L 19/04/2022 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L Page 3 of 4 1234 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2022 Premier League H Liverpool 2-1 W 05/03/2023 Premier League A Liverpool 0-7 L 17/12/2023 Premier League A Liverpool 0-0 D 07/04/2024 Premier League H Liverpool 2-2 D 01/09/2024 Premier League H Liverpool 0-3 L 05/01/2025 Premier League A Liverpool 2-2 D 19/10/2025 Premier League A Liverpool 2-1 W 03/05/2026 Premier League H Liverpool 3-2 W Page 4 of 4 1234 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Pochettino will be able to dig in from Thursday before speaking to club media and then conducting his first press conference on Friday.

There is also encouraging news for the Argentine coach, who will surely be cognisant of the scale of the work that awaits him at Old Trafford.

Welcome transfer news

The Daily Mail adds that Pochettino will be backed during the January window. There have been suggestions that United are aware they did not do enough in the summer and they will look to correct these mistakes as soon as possible.

“It’s understood he will be given modest funds to improve his squad in the January transfer window. United are in desperate need of a left back and a striker, having failed to sign cover in both positions in the summer.”

“One potential target may be US centre forward Folarin Balogun who has prospered under Pochettino but only started once for Monaco this season after a summer move to Everton fell through. United sources say the new head coach will have input in the weeks ahead before a clearer plan emerges.”

In terms of defensive reinforcements, United reportedly have Nathan Collins and Calvin Bassey on their radar. However, one of these deals may have to be on loan.

Featured image by Jeff Dean via Getty Images