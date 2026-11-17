Manchester United overhauled their midfield over the summer, bringing in three midfielders following Casemiro’s departure.

However, it would be difficult to say any of the three new arrivals are an upgrade on the 34-year-old midfielder Brazilian legend.

Carlos Baleba has suffered another injury setback and both Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have delivered mixed performances so far.

Manchester United offered Weston McKennie

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have been offered Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie ahead of the January transfer window.

It is understood McKennie has been “put forward to United by intermediaries, with his representatives open to the possibility of a return to English football”.

McKennie previously played for Leeds United, joining United’s fierce rivals on loan from Juventus during the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite a frustrating first stint in England, McKennie would reportedly welcome another opportunity in the country to demonstrate his true capabilities.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old USMNT star enjoys a “strong relationship” with Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United’s stance on Weston McKennie transfer

However, the report claims, despite the opportunity being presented to them, United are not actively pursuing a deal for McKennie at this stage.

The Juventus midfielder is not currently viewed as a priority target for United, who are in the market for a central defender and a striker.

W. McKennie – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Juventus 2026/27 · Juventus 2026/27 Competition Serie A UEFA Europa League All competitions Apps 8 3 11 Minutes 613 240 853 Starts 8 3 11 Goals 1 0 1 Assists 0 1 1 Avg rating 6.55 6.74 6.60 Shots 6 0 6 Shots on target 2 0 2 Shot accuracy % 33.3% – 33.3% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Juventus 2026/27 · Juventus 2026/27 Conversion % 16.7% – 16.7% Passes 293 110 403 Pass accuracy % 80.0% 79.0% 79.7% Key passes 9 5 14 Dribbles attempted 6 4 10 Dribbles completed 3 1 4 Dribble success % 50.0% 25.0% 40.0% Tackles 9 8 17 Interceptions 3 1 4 Tackles + interceptions 12 9 21 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Juventus 2026/27 · Juventus 2026/27 Blocks 3 0 3 Duels 45 22 67 Duels won 19 14 33 Duels won % 42.2% 63.6% 49.3% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 2 1 3 Fouls committed 3 2 5 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 17 Nov 2026

“Sources have indicated that the club will explore all avenues and remain open to potential opportunities, but there is currently no expectation that a central midfielder will arrive at Old Trafford in January. That could change if an attractive opportunity emerges, although McKennie is not understood to be among their leading options,” the report states.

Furthermore, Juventus are not too keen on the idea of McKennie departing mid-season, as the energetic midfielder, who is known for his exceptional work rate, has been an integral part of coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

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