Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has played under three managers at Old Trafford and has failed to make a mark under any of them.

The Dutchman arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer of 2024 as one of the brightest young attackers in Serie A. Signed by Erik ten Hag to compete with Rasmus Hojlund for the No. 9 role, Zirkzee had an underwhelming campaign, initially struggling to impress under the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag lost his job before the end of the year, with Ruben Amorim arriving as his replacement in November. Zirkzee’s performance hardly improved under the Portuguese, who did not last at Old Trafford either.

Amorim made way for Michael Carrick at the Theatre of Dreams in January this year, but the Dutch striker was a peripheral figure under the Englishman as well. With Carrick failing to stop United’s recent slump, which has seen them drop to 18th in the league table, INEOS have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino to salvage their season.

Zirkzee’s future remains up in the air

Zirzkee is now preparing to work under his fourth permanent manager in less than three years since arriving at United. The Dutchman was linked with an exit from the Theatre of Dreams this summer, but ended up staying.

He has managed just two goals in 10 appearances across competitions this season, failing to capitalise on Benjamin Sesko’s absence due to fitness issues. The Red Devils, meanwhile, have struggled to score goals this campaign and are planning to address the position in January.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats By Season at United Stat 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Season 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Apps 49 26 10 85 Minutes 2279 702 192 3173 Starts 22 5 0 27 Sub appearances 27 21 10 58 Goals 7 2 2 11 Non-penalty goals 7 2 2 11 Assists 2 1 0 3 Goals + assists 9 3 2 14 Minutes per goal 326 351 96 288 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons xG (PL) 4.64 2.74 0.46 7.84 xA (PL) 1.04 0.34 0.08 1.46 xG + xA (PL) 5.68 3.08 0.54 9.30 Avg rating 6.71 6.54 6.64 6.65 Shots 38 19 8 65 Shots on target 22 9 5 36 Shot accuracy % 57.9% 47.4% 62.5% 55.4% Conversion % 18.4% 10.5% 25.0% 16.9% Passes 636 254 72 962 Accurate passes 464 189 50 703 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Pass accuracy % 73.0% 74.4% 69.4% 73.1% Key passes 22 12 4 38 Dribbles attempted 58 12 11 81 Dribbles completed 22 5 6 33 Dribble success % 37.9% 41.7% 54.5% 40.7% Tackles 24 12 0 36 Interceptions 10 1 0 11 Tackles + interceptions 34 13 0 47 Blocks 5 2 2 9 Duels 302 109 32 443 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Duels won 102 45 11 158 Duels won % 33.8% 41.3% 34.4% 35.7% Dribbled past 11 3 0 14 Fouls won 24 8 2 34 Fouls committed 21 9 5 35 Offsides 4 1 0 5 Yellow cards 3 4 1 8 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 1 0 0 1 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 All seasons Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 3 1 0 4 Page 5 of 5 12345

The situation has added to speculation regarding Zirkzee’s future, with an exit in January a real possibility. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person, meanwhile, suggests that the Dutchman is planning to talk to Pochettino before making a decision on his future.

Despite his struggles at Old Trafford, the player is not short of suitors. A return to Italy remains in the cards, with Napoli among the clubs who are interested in him ahead of the winter transfer window. It now appears that the Partenopei’s luck is about to change in January.

Pochettino ready to let Zirkzee leave

According to Il Mattino, Pochettino has already given his thumbs-up to Zirkzee’s January exit. The Argentine will take charge of United on Wednesday and is preparing to start his tenure with a daunting visit to Anfield to face Liverpool next week.

Zirkzee is likely to be afforded chances to impress, especially since Sesko continues to be sidelined until at least January. However, it now appears that a decision on his future has already been made.

The report adds that Napoli are among the favourites in the race because they have a fast-track option to secure the Dutchman’s signature. Zirkzee, meanwhile, could be open to a return to Serie A to get his career back on track, so this is a deal that could work to the benefit of all parties involved.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 4/10

Why?

✅ Zirkzee remains linked with a January exit.

⚠️ Pochettino could offer Zirkzee a chance to prove himself before making a decision.

TPP view

While Zirkzee’s future remains subject to speculation, we believe that it is quite unlikely that Pochettino would have sanctioned his departure before even taking charge.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images