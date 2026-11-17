

Manchester United have reached the point where they must consider life after Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes‘ quality and influence are unquestionable, as he is the man who makes United’s attack tick.

However, with some inconsistency creeping into his game and the midfielder, now 32, struggling to agree a new deal with the club (he has turned down two contract extension offers), the Old Trafford chiefs must plan for life without the Portuguese magnifico.

Search for the perfect Bruno Fernandes heir

That said, two players are reportedly seen as the ideal successors: Morgan Gibbs-White and Nico Paz. As United reportedly ponder which of the two to pursue, Paz has made clear what it would take for him to consider a move to Old Trafford.

Nico Paz 2026-27 Stat 2026/27 Club Como 1907 Season 2026/27 Apps 14 Minutes 1142 Clean sheets 2 Clean sheet % 14.29 Goals 6 Assists 8 Source: Transfermarkt · Updated 17 Nov 2026

Nico Paz’s two non-negotiables

According to The Touchline:

“Nico Paz has TWO demands for his next club: Champions League football and a guaranteed place in the starting XI. “He will NOT join a club that cannot guarantee him both.”

Guaranteeing Paz a place in the line-up would be easy for United, as the Argentine playmaker would give the Red Devils assured possession.

Paz combines elite attacking output with a press-resistant, possession-retaining style that suits modern structured systems.

He is somewhat different from Fernandes, the risk-taking United number eight who thrives when he can face the game, scan the spaces between the lines and spray killer balls to onrushing attackers.

Paz, therefore, could give United the tactical evolution they need.

Champions League qualification the main sticking point

While guaranteeing him a key role is easy, United sit 18th in the Premier League table, so it is hard to see how they reach the Champions League places.

Their hopes therefore rest on an insane run under Mauricio Pochettino that could force them into the Champions League spots by the end of the season.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

