Lisandro Martinez: Argentine media deliver verdict on Man United star after Uruguay defeat

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez’s future remains up in the air after some poor performances this season. The Argentine picked up a red card against Chelsea at the end of last month and subsequently missed the 4-4 draw against Aston Villa last weekend.

Martinez also stirred up controversy by directly questioning the club’s transfer activity after the defeat to Atletico Madrid last month. The 28 year old’s poor form this season has affected the Red Devils, who have conceded 30 goals in 15 games and are 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games.

Despite his struggles, Martínez was picked by Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni for the November friendlies. The international break, as such, represented an opportunity for the player to clear his mind and regain his form.

Lisandro Martínez Stats: Last Season vs This Season Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Season 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 19 11 Minutes 1316 778 Starts 14 9 Sub appearances 5 2 Goals 0 1 Non-penalty goals 0 1 Assists 0 0 Goals + assists 0 1 Minutes per goal – 778 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 xG (PL) 0.15 0.24 xA (PL) 0.60 0.85 xG + xA (PL) 0.75 1.09 Avg rating 7.13 6.79 Shots 3 7 Shots on target 1 4 Shot accuracy % 33.3% 57.1% Conversion % – 14.3% Passes 1004 558 Accurate passes 901 504 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 89.7% 90.3% Key passes 6 4 Dribbles attempted 18 1 Dribbles completed 15 1 Dribble success % 83.3% 100.0% Tackles 22 9 Interceptions 12 8 Tackles + interceptions 34 17 Blocks 13 6 Duels 80 53 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Duels won 52 25 Duels won % 65.0% 47.2% Dribbled past 4 3 Fouls won 3 2 Fouls committed 10 11 Offsides 0 1 Yellow cards 0 1 Red cards 1 1 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Clean sheets 5 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

Martinez has mixed outing against Uruguay

Argentina ushered in the post-Lionel Messi era with a friendly match against Uruguay at La Bombonera on Friday. Martínez was in the starting XI as La Albiceleste stuttered to a 2-1 defeat.

The United defender attempted 78 passes, completing 71 of them with 91% efficiency, and created one chance. He attempted four long balls, but none of them found their intended targets.

Martínez won both of his ground duels, but failed to win either of his aerial duels. He also attempted one shot, which was off target. His performance has since been assessed by the Argentine media, who have all handed him similar ratings.

Argentine press react to Martinez performance

Martínez received a 5/10 rating from El Destape, who wrote: “He didn’t have any trouble in defence, was always well positioned and played his way out of defence with his usual flair, delivering low, precise passes into midfield. In the second half, a poor clearance by him into the centre of the box led to Balerdi’s own goal, making it 0–1.”

BOLAVIP also gave the Argentine 5 out of 10, while noting: “His usual resilience and simplicity. Solid in one-on-one situations. He had no chance with Uruguay’s goals.”

The United defender also received a 5/10 from La Página Millonaria, who held him partly responsible for one of Uruguay’s goals. The report states: “Just like Balerdi in the first half: a few well-timed interventions, some duels won, others lost, and little else. He was partly to blame for Uruguay’s first goal, with a clearance that rebounded off Balerdi.”

Finally, Noticias Argentinas pointed out that Licha was caught out of position during the game and also gave him a rating of 5. The report added: “The header to clear the lobbed cross for the first goal fell short and struck Balerdi, resulting in an own goal. It was a well-organised performance from ‘Licha’, but he was caught out on a few occasions.”

Martinez’s future remains unclear

Martínez’s contract with United expires at the end of this season and he is yet to be handed a new deal. Recent reports suggest that Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick has vacated the hot seat at Old Trafford following the poor run and Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as his replacement. The Argentine defender will be hoping to impress his new manager and secure a place in his plans at the Theatre of Dreams.

Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images