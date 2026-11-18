Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new striker amid Benjamin Sesko’s fitness struggles.

United reportedly wanted to bring in a striker last summer, but that pursuit hinged on Joshua Zirkzee’s future. The failure to offload the Dutchman meant Carrick had to rely on Sesko and his wingers to play through the middle.

However, Sesko has been sidelined with a shin injury since September and is not expected to return until at least New Year. As such, a striker signing has become even more crucial for United heading into the winter transfer window.

Manchester United interested in Gustavo Varela

Manchester United have reportedly been linked with a number of strikers in recent days, including Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis. However, given the club’s limited budget and other more alarming needs, they may be forced to look for a less established forward.

According to TuttoSport, Manchester United have Monza striker Gustavo Varela on their radar.

It is claimed a scout from United was recently seen at Monza’s Serie A clash against Atalanta before the international break. He reportedly closely watched Varela alongside Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

The 6ft attacker played the full 90 minutes and took five shots to test Carnesecchi at Stadio Brianteo.

Gustavo Varela – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Monza 2026/27 · Monza 2026/27 Competition Serie A Coppa Italia All competitions Apps 10 1 11 Minutes 850 81 931 Goals 9 2 11 Assists 1 0 1 Minutes per goal 94 41 85 Avg rating 7.35 7.70 7.38 Shots 24 3 27 Shots on target 14 2 16 Conversion % 37.5% 66.7% 40.7% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Monza 2026/27 · Monza 2026/27 Passes 140 20 160 Pass accuracy % 79.0% 85.0% 79.8% Key passes 10 – 10 Dribbles completed 9 3 12 Tackles 5 1 6 Interceptions 1 – 1 Blocks 4 – 4 Duels 100 22 122 Duels won 34 4 38 Duels won % 34.0% 18.2% 31.1% Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Monza 2026/27 · Monza 2026/27 Fouls won 7 – 7 Fouls committed 5 2 7 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties scored 2 0 2 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 18 Nov 2026

Monza set asking price for Gustavo Varela

The 21-year-old has emerged as somewhat of a surprise package in Italy, having joined Monza from Benfica for just €2.5m this summer.

The Portuguese is currently the league’s highest scorer, with nine goals in 10 appearances. He was rewarded for his form with a call-up to the Portuguese national team.

Apart from United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton are among the English clubs reportedly tracking Varela, who is also thought to be wanted by Napoli and Juventus.

According to the Italian newspaper, Monza are demanding €35m (£29.1m) to let him leave this summer.

Benfica have a 20 per cent sell-on clause and an option to match any offer, but for now, the rising star has reportedly no interest in returning to his former club.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images