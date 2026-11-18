

Leicester City have reportedly slapped a new price tag on Manchester United target Louis Page, even as competition for his signature intensifies.

Page interest

United explored a move for Page during the summer but ultimately baulked at Leicester’s valuation of the player.

Page is attracting attention due to his impressive performances for the Foxes. A left-footed modern number eight, Page combines the qualities of a box-to-box midfielder with superb technical capabilities.

He possesses remarkable close control and the ability to change direction quickly, qualities that make dispossessing him very difficult.

Page has made 12 League One appearances so far this term, contributing three assists in that period. He is understood to have shown a clear preference for United over Arsenal in the summer, on the basis that Old Trafford offered a more defined pathway to first-team football.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United remain keen on adding Page to their ranks ahead of the January transfer window.

Now, Attacking Football have shared an update on the 18-year-old’s transfer situation.

every player to play for both Manchester United and Leicester City Player United United apps United goals Leicester City Leicester City apps Leicester City goals Source Harry Maguire 2019– 287 17 2017–2019 76 5 United: API-Football · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Jonny Evans 2007–2015, 2023–2025 241 8 2018–2023 152 7 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Jesse Lingard 2014–2022 235 36 2012–2013 (loan) 5 0 United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Gerry Daly 1973–1977 142 32 1983 (loan) 17 1 United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia Colin Gibson 1985–1990 95 9 1990–1994 73 4 United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia Johnny Morris 1946–1949 93 35 1952–1958 206 33 United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia (league only) Tom Cleverley 2011–2015 79 5 2009 (loan) 15 2 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Mark Robins 1988–1992 70 17 1995–1998 73 17 United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia Ernie Hine 1932–1935 53 12 1926–1932 247 148 United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia (league only) John Curtis 1997–1999 18 0 2003–2004 17 0 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Dion Dublin 1992–1994 17 3 2004–2006 65 6 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Keith Gillespie 1993–1995 14 2 2003–2005 48 2 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Youri Tielemans 2026– 14 1 2019, 2019–2023 (loan) 195 28 United: API-Football · Leicester City: Wikipedia Nick Powell 2012–2015 9 1 2014–2015 (loan) 7 2 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Danny Simpson 2007–2008 8 0 2014–2019 143 0 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Ritchie De Laet 2009 6 0 2012–2016 130 5 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Laurie Cunningham 1983 5 2 1985–1986 15 0 United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia Michael Keane 2011–2014 5 0 2012–2013 (loan) 27 3 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Richie Wellens 1999 1 0 2009–2013 147 6 United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia Tom Lawrence 2014 1 0 2014–2017 15 3 United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

Page latest

According to Attacking Football, United now face “significantly increased competition” for Page.

“Page’s stock has continued to rise, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all having scouted the youngster recently.”

“Interest from within England is equally strong, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Brentford, Aston Villa, Brighton and Liverpool all keeping tabs on his situation.”

“With the number of interested clubs growing, Leicester are now in a position to demand considerably more than the £15million they were seeking just a few months ago.”

There is a growing feeling that Leicester could demand in excess of £20million for Page. This would set a new record, eclipsing the fee Birmingham City paid to acquire Jay Stansfield from Fulham in 2024. Leicester are open to offloading Page as they’re in desperate need of money to relieve their dire financial situation.

Page is not the only talent in Leicester’s ranks that United are keeping tabs on. There are others, although their identities are unknown at this time.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images