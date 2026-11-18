Leicester City have reportedly slapped a new price tag on Manchester United target Louis Page, even as competition for his signature intensifies.
Page interest
United explored a move for Page during the summer but ultimately baulked at Leicester’s valuation of the player.
Page is attracting attention due to his impressive performances for the Foxes. A left-footed modern number eight, Page combines the qualities of a box-to-box midfielder with superb technical capabilities.
He possesses remarkable close control and the ability to change direction quickly, qualities that make dispossessing him very difficult.
Page has made 12 League One appearances so far this term, contributing three assists in that period. He is understood to have shown a clear preference for United over Arsenal in the summer, on the basis that Old Trafford offered a more defined pathway to first-team football.
A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United remain keen on adding Page to their ranks ahead of the January transfer window.
Now, Attacking Football have shared an update on the 18-year-old’s transfer situation.
|Player
|United
|United apps
|United goals
|Leicester City
|Leicester City apps
|Leicester City goals
|Source
|Harry Maguire
|2019–
|287
|17
|2017–2019
|76
|5
|United: API-Football · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Jonny Evans
|2007–2015, 2023–2025
|241
|8
|2018–2023
|152
|7
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Jesse Lingard
|2014–2022
|235
|36
|2012–2013 (loan)
|5
|0
|United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Gerry Daly
|1973–1977
|142
|32
|1983 (loan)
|17
|1
|United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia
|Colin Gibson
|1985–1990
|95
|9
|1990–1994
|73
|4
|United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia
|Johnny Morris
|1946–1949
|93
|35
|1952–1958
|206
|33
|United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia (league only)
|Tom Cleverley
|2011–2015
|79
|5
|2009 (loan)
|15
|2
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Mark Robins
|1988–1992
|70
|17
|1995–1998
|73
|17
|United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia
|Ernie Hine
|1932–1935
|53
|12
|1926–1932
|247
|148
|United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia (league only)
|John Curtis
|1997–1999
|18
|0
|2003–2004
|17
|0
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Dion Dublin
|1992–1994
|17
|3
|2004–2006
|65
|6
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Keith Gillespie
|1993–1995
|14
|2
|2003–2005
|48
|2
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Youri Tielemans
|2026–
|14
|1
|2019, 2019–2023 (loan)
|195
|28
|United: API-Football · Leicester City: Wikipedia
|Nick Powell
|2012–2015
|9
|1
|2014–2015 (loan)
|7
|2
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Danny Simpson
|2007–2008
|8
|0
|2014–2019
|143
|0
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Ritchie De Laet
|2009
|6
|0
|2012–2016
|130
|5
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Laurie Cunningham
|1983
|5
|2
|1985–1986
|15
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia
|Michael Keane
|2011–2014
|5
|0
|2012–2013 (loan)
|27
|3
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
|Richie Wellens
|1999
|1
|0
|2009–2013
|147
|6
|United: Wikipedia · Leicester City: Wikipedia
|Tom Lawrence
|2014
|1
|0
|2014–2017
|15
|3
|United: Transfermarkt · Leicester City: Transfermarkt
Page latest
According to Attacking Football, United now face “significantly increased competition” for Page.
“Page’s stock has continued to rise, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all having scouted the youngster recently.”
“Interest from within England is equally strong, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Brentford, Aston Villa, Brighton and Liverpool all keeping tabs on his situation.”
“With the number of interested clubs growing, Leicester are now in a position to demand considerably more than the £15million they were seeking just a few months ago.”
There is a growing feeling that Leicester could demand in excess of £20million for Page. This would set a new record, eclipsing the fee Birmingham City paid to acquire Jay Stansfield from Fulham in 2024. Leicester are open to offloading Page as they’re in desperate need of money to relieve their dire financial situation.
Page is not the only talent in Leicester’s ranks that United are keeping tabs on. There are others, although their identities are unknown at this time.
Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images