

Some interesting transfer murmurs regarding Manchester United’s Benjamin Sesko are emerging from Italy, sure to get Manchester United fans talking.

Not long ago, there was a report suggesting Juventus were contemplating a move for Sesko.

Serie A interest in Sesko mounts and what he thinks of a mid-season exit

Weeks later, a fresh report from Sempre Milan quotes Italian journalist Alessandro Jacobone, who reiterates those links to Juventus. He also puts a Sesko–Ruben Amorim reunion on the cards while adding AC Milan to the equation.

“Juventus and Milan have already made some preliminary enquiries to assess the financial feasibility of a potential move [for Sesko],” he said.

Yet while these Italian heavyweights weigh their options, Jacobone notes:

“Sources close to the player’s camp are also playing down the possibility of a transfer as early as January, making a potential move in the next summer window considerably more likely. One to watch.”

Sesko is currently injured, and his United career has been marred by setbacks, which could give INEOS grounds to cash in and cut their losses.

A Sesko sale does not make sense

When fit, however, the Slovenian hitman has proved a massive success. In the second half of last season, he was in blistering form, scoring 10 goals across 15 games.

Benjamin Sesko’s Man United stats Stat Benjamin Šeško · Premier League Benjamin Šeško · League Cup Benjamin Šeško · FA Cup B. Šeško · UEFA Champions League Benjamin Šeško Competition Premier League League Cup FA Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 34 2 1 1 38 Minutes 1712 156 90 64 2022 Starts 17 2 1 1 21 Sub appearances 17 0 0 0 17 Goals 12 0 1 1 14 Assists 1 0 0 0 1

That clearly hinted at the monster he can become in front of goal once he finds his groove.

In the end, the hope that Sesko can shake off his injury struggles and rediscover his brilliance should persuade INEOS that he will eventually live up to the £73.7 million deal that brought him on board.

As much as Juventus or AC Milan would want him, United selling him does not make sense.

Not when the 20-time English champions are keen to add a natural striker to this team, or to share the workload up top with Sesko.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

