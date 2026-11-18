Amad will have to step up massively if he is to secure a long-term role in Manchester United’s project.

An interesting fact emerged the other day: Amad has never scored a goal under Michael Carrick.

Amad 2026-27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 5 3 8 Minutes 370 144 514 Starts 5 1 6 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 1 1 Goals + assists 0 1 1

In fact, the winger has not found the net since last December, when he opened the scoring in the Red Devils’ wild 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

Hopefully, Amad can rediscover his form in front of goal. While we wait to see whether he does, United may find themselves at a crossroads.

Turkish giants want Amad

According to a report from Turkey, an approach for Amad could come in January.

NTV Spor states that Beşiktaş are keen to sign a winger in the winter window and, in their search:

“The latest name to emerge on Beşiktaş’s radar is Amad Diallo, who plays for Manchester United in the English Premier League.”

Sell or keep

If Besiktas do make a move for Amad, it will be fascinating to see how INEOS respond.

Cashing in on the winger to clear a path for Shea Lacey or to fund an upgrade could make perfect sense.

But there is a chance that Amad rediscovers his best form under Mauricio Pochettino’s coaching.

Bottom line: Amad has to turn his United career around. Of late, he has not been as dangerous as supporters once knew him to be.

Interestingly, Amad is not the only United player on Besiktas’ radar. The Turkish giants also want Matthijs de Ligt and are hoping to sign the Dutch defender on loan.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall Credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ The claims are not corroborated by any other key source.

TPP View

We believe this may be pure speculation, with the Turkish outlet capitalising on Beşiktaş’s search for a winger to generate a narrative.

Featured image by Dan Mullan via Getty Images

