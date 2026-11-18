Mauricio Pochettino has landed in Manchester after taking charge of the United States men’s national team’s two-legged tie against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League.

The USMNT scored eight past Haiti over the two legs, underlining the attacking prowess of Pochettino’s system.

The Argentine is known for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, and would be expected to improve Manchester United’s attack. However, given the current squad dynamics, he would need backing in the transfer market.

Mauricio Pochettino wants a new striker

Benjamin Sesko is the only natural number nine at Manchester United, and the Slovenian is currently sidelined until at least the end of the year with a shin injury.

Even when fit, Sesko has yet to show he is ready to spearhead United’s attack. Still only 23, the youngster needed another striker to share the goalscoring burden over the summer, and that has not changed heading into the winter market.

According to The Daily Briefing, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to strengthen up front this January.

“Sources in the agents industry have informed me that the Red Devils are ready to spend big when it comes to backing Pochettino this January, but they are also assessing a wide range of targets,” the report states.

It is understood Pochettino has four names on his wish list and “one of the more exciting names being mentioned is one of Europe’s most in-form centre-forwards.”

Mauricio Pochettino interested in Vangelis Pavlidis

It is understood United have in-form Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis on their list of January targets.

Pochettino has reportedly discussed Pavlidis and three other names with the United board already.

“Understand #MUFC have Vangelis Pavlidis on their list of strikers. Internal discussions with Pochettino and Utd board already taken place over Greek striker and three others,” The Daily Briefing’s Mark Brus wrote.

The 27-year-old forward has been one of Benfica’s best players since his move from AZ Alkmaar in 2024. He has 79 goals and 23 assists to his name in 129 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Known for his excellent hold-up play and ability to finish with either foot, Pavlidis is enjoying another prolific campaign in Lisbon, having scored 19 goals in 19 games across all competitions this term.

Furthermore, Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray, Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney and Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy are also allegedly being monitored by INEOS.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

✅ Manchester United need a new striker in January

⚠️ Source has a questionable track record

TPP view

Vangelis Pavlidis could certainly improve United, but it is best not to get too excited, given the reliability of the source.

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