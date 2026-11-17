

Manchester United may have stumbled upon the perfect replacement for Lisandro Martínez, whose days at the club appear numbered.

His poor form on the pitch and his public outburst against INEOS have jeopardised his prospects, with the Red Devils open to his departure in January.

Should the Argentine leave, Mauricio Pochettino will want a quality replacement. The co-owners have reportedly shortlisted three Premier League-proven performers in Calvin Bassey, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Collins.

The 20-time English league champions are also casting their net beyond the Premier League, with Castello Lukeba among potential options.

Alessandro Bastoni offered to United

However, United could do with a player with a winning mentality and experience on the biggest stage to replace the former Ajax ace.

Football FanCast have reported that Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni could be on the move soon, and his representatives have got in touch with United.

A three-time Serie A winner, the 27-year-old is left-footed and his ability to dictate play from deep is just what United need to replace Martínez, whose biggest skill is his ability to break the lines from deep.

A. Bastoni 25/26 stats Stat Serie A UEFA Champions League Coppa Italia Super Cup All competitions Apps 28 9 2 1 40 Minutes 2249 697 167 96 3209 Starts 28 8 2 1 39 Goals 1 1 0 0 2 Assists 4 1 0 1 6 Yellow cards 6 2 1 0 9 Red cards 0 0 0 0 0

Last season, the Italy international ranked in the top 98th percentile for chances created and in the 96th percentile for line-breaking passes (via FotMob). In each of his previous two campaigns, the former Atalanta ace scored twice while registering six assists.

His skill set makes him the perfect candidate

His contract is up in the summer of 2028, which significantly reduces Inter’s leverage. Their earlier demand of £58 million might not be met next summer with only 12 months remaining on his current contract.

His financial demands are also considered significant, with the defender wanting an increase on his current £88,000-a-week deal, which explains why Inter have yet to reach an agreement.

“Football FanCast sources understand Manchester United are among several clubs contacted by representatives of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni as they explore potential options for the Italy international.

“Bastoni’s existing agreement expires in June 2028, meaning he will enter its final year next summer unless fresh terms are agreed.

Multiple teams chasing Alessandro Bastoni

“The defender already earns approximately €5.5m annually (around £88,000-a-week), and with Inter reportedly reluctant to offer the significant increase his representatives are seeking, his camp are assessing opportunities elsewhere.”

United should have no problems paying him what he wants, but whether INEOS will want to jump in for a Serie A recruit, considering their poor recent history with purchases from that league, remains to be seen.

Barcelona and Chelsea are also reportedly interested, so United will need to hurry if they are to pull off a January raid.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images