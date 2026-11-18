One of the first things new Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino will have to address is a misfiring attack, which has managed just 14 goals in 10 Premier League games. Nine of those were scored in two games, suggesting a lack of consistency as well.

The Argentine will have to pay special attention to the No. 9 position, which has been the team’s bane for several years now. The Red Devils invested heavily in striker Benjamin Sesko last summer, but after a decent debut campaign, he has struggled with injury this year.

The Premier League giants also have forward Joshua Zirkzee in their books, but the Dutchman has failed to impress so far and remains linked with an exit in January.

The situation has fuelled talks of striker reinforcements in January, with several candidates mentioned as possible targets. Among them is AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun, who has already played under Pochettino for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT).

Pochettino’s presence could be a crucial factor

Balogun rose through the ranks at Arsenal but failed to establish himself in the starting XI and left for Monaco in 2023. Last season, the American scored 19 goals and registered five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

He also had an excellent run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals and setting up one more as Pochettino’s team reached the Round of 16, where they were defeated by Belgium.

Recent reports suggest that the Argentine manager has been tasked with convincing the 25-year-old to make the move to Old Trafford. It has also been stated that the player is ready to team up with Pochettino at the Theatre of Dreams in January.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation.

Benjamin Sesko vs Folarin Balogun: Stats Last Season Stat B. Šeško F. Balogun Season 2025/26 2025/26 Club Manchester United Monaco Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 32 43 Minutes 1816 3251 Starts 19 38 Sub appearances 13 5 Goals 12 19 Non-penalty goals 12 16 Assists 1 4 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat B. Šeško F. Balogun Goals + assists 13 23 Minutes per goal 151 171 Avg rating 6.76 6.75 Shots 58 91 Shots on target 39 49 Shot accuracy % 67.2% 53.8% Conversion % 20.7% 20.9% Passes 324 598 Pass accuracy % 67.6% 73.2% Key passes 9 32 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat B. Šeško F. Balogun Dribbles attempted 32 48 Dribbles completed 11 17 Dribble success % 34.4% 35.4% Tackles 6 7 Interceptions 3 7 Tackles + interceptions 9 14 Blocks 2 3 Duels 230 319 Duels won 93 118 Duels won % 40.4% 37.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat B. Šeško F. Balogun Dribbled past – – Fouls won 7 58 Fouls committed 17 52 Yellow cards 2 4 Red cards 0 1 Penalties won – 3 Penalties conceded – – Penalties scored 0 3 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

United yet to initiate talks for Balogun

According to Romano, United are yet to initiate talks for Balogun. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist said: “Some of you are asking me now about Folarin Balogun and Manchester United. Why these links? Because Balogun is not playing that much at Monaco at the start of the season after that crazy deadline day story with Everton.”

“And because Mauricio Pochettino is now the Man United boss, and so obviously Pochettino and Balogun had a fantastic connection with the U.S. men’s national team. Balogun had a very good World Cup, so obviously the connection between Balogun and Man United, with United looking at a striker and Mauricio Pochettino as a coach, is quite normal and natural.”

“But my understanding is that at the moment there is no active conversation taking place, so there are no discussions about Balogun to Man United.”

However, Romano insisted that a move cannot be ruled out, especially following Pochettino’s arrival at Old Trafford. He concluded: “I will not be surprised if Folarin Balogun gets offered to Manchester United because the relationship with his agents is a good relationship, and because Man United will look at strikers.”

“So obviously, the agents of strikers potentially available in January will be ready to offer the boy to clubs, including Manchester United. Now even more [likely] with Pochettino.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a top-tier journalist.

✅ United remain linked with Balogun ahead of the January transfer window.

TPP view

While talks have not happened yet, we believe that things will speed up once Mauricio Pochettino officially takes charge and assesses the squad.

Featured image by Luke Hales via Getty Images