

Manchester United will look to sign a left-footed centre-back in January, given the uncertainty surrounding Lisandro Martínez’s future.

The World Cup winner has struggled on the pitch, and his public outburst against INEOS has only made matters worse.

Amid reported interest from Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Serie A teams, the Red Devils could opt to cut the “phenomenal” ace loose mid-season, especially with his contract up in the summer.

But should the Argentine leave, incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino will be short on quality on the left side of the backline.

Lisandro Martinez out, Castello Lukeba in?

This explains why the 20-time English league champions are looking at a Premier League-proven trio of Jarrad Branthwaite, Calvin Bassey and Nathan Collins.

However, INEOS cannot afford to be caught cold in case a move for any of the three does not pan out. English top-flight teams are notorious when it comes to business in January.

TEAMtalk has revealed that Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig is also on United’s radar.

“United are looking to bring in a new left-sided central defender in January, even before any decision over Lisandro Martínez’s future. As TEAMtalk has revealed, the club are open to the possibility of moving the Argentine on.

C. Lukeba 26/27 stats Stat Bundesliga UEFA Champions League DFB Pokal All competitions Apps 6 4 2 12 Minutes 510 360 180 1050 Starts 6 4 2 12 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Yellow cards 1 0 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0

Long-standing interest

“Bassey is not the only name under consideration, however, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite remaining firmly on United’s radar.

“Brentford defender Nathan Collins and RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba are also among the players being assessed as United prepare for the January window.”

The Peoples Person has relayed United’s long-standing interest in the Frenchman, no doubt thanks to Christopher Vivell, who was a former sporting director at the German side.

He has a release clause in the region of £69 million, but a deal could be agreed for a lot less, around £56 million if reports are to be believed.

Why signing Castello Lukeba makes a lot of sense

The former Olympique Lyonnais ace is comfortable on the ball and powerful off it. He has already helped keep six clean sheets in all competitions.

Whether INEOS jump for Castello Lukeba in January or opt to bring in another player from within the Premier League remains to be seen.

Feature image Luciano Lima via Getty Images