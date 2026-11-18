Mauricio Pochettino has arrived in Manchester today after fulfilling his obligations with USMNT. Pochettino is expected to head to Carrington to prepare for Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield over the weekend.

His arrival should also accelerate United’s transfer plans for the winter transfer window, with a left-back and a central defender among the priorities.

Manchester United keen on Alejandro Balde

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Liverpool have been informed of the deal Barcelona are prepared to accept for Alejandro Balde.

Both North West giants are interested in signing Balde ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old Spanish left-back has fallen out of favour under Hansi Flick, still waiting for his first start in La Liga as well as the Champions League.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sanction his departure in January, having seen that he is clearly not part of Flick’s plans.

Furthermore, Barca are thought to be looking to strengthen their own squad, and Balde is among the players they are prepared to move on to help facilitate incomings.

Manchester United in contact with Jorge Mendes

It is understood that Balde’s representatives are already working “to establish the market for his services.”

Jorge Mendes has reportedly held discussions with United and Liverpool, with both clubs actively looking to strengthen the left-back area.

It is added that Mendes has communicated a valuation of €40 million (£33m) to interested clubs.

Alejandro Balde – 2025/26 Stat La Liga UEFA Champions League Copa del Rey Super Cup All competitions Apps 28 8 4 2 42 Goals 0 0 0 0 0 Assists 2 1 0 0 3 Avg rating 6.70 6.69 6.65 6.40 6.68 Shots 9 1 1 – 11 Passes 1194 306 165 101 1766 Pass accuracy % 91.0% 91.0% 93.0% 46.0% 88.6% Key passes 24 8 1 1 34 Dribbles attempted 39 19 6 – 64 Dribbles completed 23 13 5 – 41 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat La Liga UEFA Champions League Copa del Rey Super Cup All competitions Tackles 35 8 3 2 48 Interceptions 5 – – – 5 Blocks 10 3 – – 13 Duels 158 45 17 9 229 Duels won 93 27 12 4 136 Duels won % 58.9% 60.0% 70.6% 44.4% 59.4% Dribbled past – – – – – Fouls won 25 4 2 – 31 Fouls committed 14 2 1 3 20 Yellow cards 2 1 0 0 3 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat La Liga UEFA Champions League Copa del Rey Super Cup All competitions Red cards 0 0 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123

“That figure would apply whether the deal is structured as a permanent transfer or a loan arrangement with an option to buy,” the report notes.

Meanwhile, The Peoples Person recently relayed a report claiming that, despite United’s interest, Newcastle United will not consider selling England left-back Lewis Hall mid-season.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7.5/10

Why?

✅ Multiple reports back up United’s interest in the player

✅ The player fits United’s tactical profile

✅ His situation at Barcelona uncertain

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, and a winter deal is possible if terms are reasonable.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images