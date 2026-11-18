Mauricio Pochettino has arrived in Manchester today after fulfilling his obligations with USMNT. Pochettino is expected to head to Carrington to prepare for Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield over the weekend.
His arrival should also accelerate United’s transfer plans for the winter transfer window, with a left-back and a central defender among the priorities.
Manchester United keen on Alejandro Balde
According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Liverpool have been informed of the deal Barcelona are prepared to accept for Alejandro Balde.
Both North West giants are interested in signing Balde ahead of the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old Spanish left-back has fallen out of favour under Hansi Flick, still waiting for his first start in La Liga as well as the Champions League.
Barcelona are reportedly ready to sanction his departure in January, having seen that he is clearly not part of Flick’s plans.
Furthermore, Barca are thought to be looking to strengthen their own squad, and Balde is among the players they are prepared to move on to help facilitate incomings.
Manchester United in contact with Jorge Mendes
It is understood that Balde’s representatives are already working “to establish the market for his services.”
Jorge Mendes has reportedly held discussions with United and Liverpool, with both clubs actively looking to strengthen the left-back area.
It is added that Mendes has communicated a valuation of €40 million (£33m) to interested clubs.
|Stat
|La Liga
|UEFA Champions League
|Copa del Rey
|Super Cup
|All competitions
|Apps
|28
|8
|4
|2
|42
|Goals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Avg rating
|6.70
|6.69
|6.65
|6.40
|6.68
|Shots
|9
|1
|1
|–
|11
|Passes
|1194
|306
|165
|101
|1766
|Pass accuracy %
|91.0%
|91.0%
|93.0%
|46.0%
|88.6%
|Key passes
|24
|8
|1
|1
|34
|Dribbles attempted
|39
|19
|6
|–
|64
|Dribbles completed
|23
|13
|5
|–
|41
|Stat
|La Liga
|UEFA Champions League
|Copa del Rey
|Super Cup
|All competitions
|Tackles
|35
|8
|3
|2
|48
|Interceptions
|5
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Blocks
|10
|3
|–
|–
|13
|Duels
|158
|45
|17
|9
|229
|Duels won
|93
|27
|12
|4
|136
|Duels won %
|58.9%
|60.0%
|70.6%
|44.4%
|59.4%
|Dribbled past
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Fouls won
|25
|4
|2
|–
|31
|Fouls committed
|14
|2
|1
|3
|20
|Yellow cards
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
“That figure would apply whether the deal is structured as a permanent transfer or a loan arrangement with an option to buy,” the report notes.
Meanwhile, The Peoples Person recently relayed a report claiming that, despite United’s interest, Newcastle United will not consider selling England left-back Lewis Hall mid-season.
The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 7.5/10
Why?
✅ Multiple reports back up United’s interest in the player
✅ The player fits United’s tactical profile
✅ His situation at Barcelona uncertain
TPP view
We believe United’s interest is genuine, and a winter deal is possible if terms are reasonable.
Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images