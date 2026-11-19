As they looked to bolster their engine room last summer, Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka was one of the players Manchester United considered.

The Japanese international shone for the Whites by controlling the tempo, despite not relying on raw pace or physical dominance.

A. Tanaka’s 2026-27 stats Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Leeds Leeds Leeds Competition Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 2 11 Minutes 641 91 732 Starts 8 1 9 Sub appearances 1 1 2 Shots 10 5 15 Shots on target 3 0 3 Passes 294 51 345 2 3 Page 1 of 3 1 Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Pass accuracy % 86.0% 90.0% 86.6% Key passes 2 1 3 Dribbles attempted 7 2 9 Dribbles completed 5 0 5 Dribble success % 71.4% 0.0% 55.6% Tackles 23 2 25 Interceptions 6 4 10 Tackles + interceptions 29 6 35 Blocks 2 2 4 Duels won 37 3 40 2 3 Page 2 of 3 1 Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Duels won % 58.7% 20.0% 51.3% 2 3 Page 3 of 3 1

Tanaka relies heavily on football intelligence, which makes it easy for him to retain possession calmly and proactively cut out opponents’ attacks. These qualities made him stand out among Premier League defensive midfielders.

Keen to recruit Premier League-proven stars, United gave him serious consideration for their midfield rebuild. Yet they never acted on their transfer interest, instead completing deals for alternatives.

United’s midfield ranks among the strongest around if Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba fulfil their potential. Even so, that has not stopped the Red Devils from being linked with other fine midfielders.

Tanaka still on Man United’s radar as Leeds respond

TeamTalk insists that Tanaka remains on the 20-time English champions’ radar. The outlet claims that INEOS are following the Japanese midfielder closely as they “remain aware of his qualities.”

Leeds, who continue to enjoy the 28-year-old’s resurgence, know all too well that Premier League big boys could come calling. TeamTalk also credits Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool with interest.

That is why they “are preparing to open discussions with midfield star Ao Tanaka over a new contract.”

His departure would deal them a significant blow, especially given the key role he has assumed this season, starting eight of the club’s 10 Premier League games so far.

Tanaka’s ambitions tested

With just over 18 months left on his deal at Elland Road, it will be interesting to see whether the midfielder commits his future to Leeds or entertains interest from top Premier League clubs.

With Bruno Fernandes likely to leave next year and question marks still hanging over Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, a move for Tanaka is something the Red Devils could consider as they look to build a strong squad.

Premier League rivals move swiftly to agree deal with midfield star amid United interest – report

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Several sources also claim Leeds are working to tie Tanaka down to a new deal

TPP view

With Tanaka in such fine form and heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road, it makes sense for Leeds to try to secure him on fresh terms and fend off the interest.