Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has divided opinion among fans in recent times. The Portuguese right-back has been the first choice for the position in recent years, but has failed to convince.

Dalot’s versatility has worked in his favour during his stay at the Theatre of Dreams, and the player has subsequently filled in at left-back this season as well.

The 27-year-old’s last five appearances in all competitions this season have all been on the other flank, with Leny Yoro flourishing at right-back under former manager Michael Carrick.

However, all that could change following the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino this week. The Argentine has taken over from the Englishman after a troubled start to the season that has seen the Red Devils drop to 18th in the Premier League.

Dalot’s future remains unclear

Pochettino is preparing for his first game in charge against Liverpool at Anfield this weekend in the Premier League.

The Argentine manager will have to get a misfiring squad back in form, but is likely to seek upgrades in various positions once the transfer window opens in January.

The backline is likely to receive special attention in 2027, with a complete overhaul also on the cards. A new left-back to replace the ageing Luke Shaw is a priority, while United could also look to offload the deadwood to streamline the squad.

Among the players linked with an exit is Dalot, with previous reports suggesting that AC Milan, where the Portuguese previously spent one season on loan, are eager to have him back. It now appears that the Rossoneri will face competition from their Serie A rivals in the race.

Diogo Dalot vs Leny Yoro: 2026/27 Season Stat Diogo Dalot Leny Yoro Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 14 11 Minutes 1075 792 Starts 12 9 Sub appearances 2 2 Goals 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 Minutes per goal – – Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat Diogo Dalot Leny Yoro xG (PL) 0.28 0.18 xA (PL) 0.40 0.28 xG + xA (PL) 0.68 0.46 Avg rating 6.48 6.44 Shots 12 2 Shots on target 2 0 Shot accuracy % 16.7% 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% Passes 530 433 Accurate passes 431 388 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat Diogo Dalot Leny Yoro Pass accuracy % 81.3% 89.6% Key passes 17 4 Dribbles attempted 26 5 Dribbles completed 11 4 Dribble success % 42.3% 80.0% Tackles 29 22 Interceptions 22 24 Tackles + interceptions 51 46 Blocks 2 1 Duels 125 68 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat Diogo Dalot Leny Yoro Duels won 74 34 Duels won % 59.2% 50.0% Dribbled past 4 4 Fouls won 3 2 Fouls committed 13 8 Offsides 2 0 Yellow cards 2 0 Red cards 0 1 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat Diogo Dalot Leny Yoro Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 Page 5 of 5 12345

Juventus enter Dalot race

A Bola reports that Juventus are ready to battle AC Milan for Dalot in 2027. The report states: “According to A BOLA’s findings, the Portuguese international is on the radar of Juventus and Milan, managed by Ruben Amorim.”

Dalot has endured a difficult campaign so far, and is yet to register a goal or an assist in 14 appearances across all competitions. He has also come under heavy criticism for his performances, further adding to speculation regarding his future.

Dalot’s contract at Old Trafford runs until 2028, and he is yet to sign a new deal. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that Carrick wanted him to stay, even after the player was booed during the 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, which would be the Englishman’s last game in charge.

The A Bola report now adds that “a contract extension is a possibility currently on the table – a scenario that is now in the hands of Mauricio Pochettino.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Diogo Dalot remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

✅ AC Milan and Juventus have previously been linked with the Portuguese.

⚠️ Mauricio Pochettino is likely to assess the player before a final decision on the matter.

TPP view

We believe that Dalot’s situation could be of interest to his suitors, and a lot will depend on whether the player can convince Pochettino.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images