

Manchester United have a huge problem at left-back, where Luke Shaw has ended up missing 10 games in all competitions already.

Former head coach Michael Carrick knew the dangers of not recruiting a successor for the Englishman, but INEOS seemed to have other ideas.

Their single-minded focus on revamping the midfield meant a deal for Lewis Hall never materialised. Now, the England international has agreed a new contract with Newcastle, which makes a departure even more unlikely.

That is why the Red Devils have reportedly moved on from the Magpies ace, with Antonee Robinson emerging as a concrete target.

Stat A. Robinson Club Fulham Pos D Apps 9 Assists 0 Tackles + interceptions 27

United preparing opening offer for Antonee Robinson

Mauricio Pochettino, who worked with the Fulham star during his time with the US national team, is a big admirer, which explains the renewed push.

The 20-time English league champions are reportedly planning to submit an opening offer in the region of £25 million for the 29-year-old, according to Hooligan Soccer via CaughtOffside.

His skill-set makes him the ideal fit for the Argentine coach’s system, but the Cottagers will not make it easy. They will reportedly demand at least £35 million for the former Wigan full-back.

“Manchester United specifically have identified Robinson as a key target to reinforce their left side following the appointment of former USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino.”

Fulham’s stance revealed

“Sources indicate that United could launch a £25 million ($33m) bid for Robinson. The London club are opening negotiations at a firm £35 million ($46m).”

“Holding the advantage of a long-term contract through 2028, Fulham executives will only give the green light to a departure if an offer too good to refuse arrives.”

With Liverpool and Newcastle also reportedly looking at the left-back, United will not have an easy ride, and Fulham could use that added interest as leverage to increase the price of Antonee Robinson.

An interesting January window awaits the club. Pochettino will need backing if he is to guide the club back into Europe, and the co-owners can ill afford to be penny-pinching at this stage.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images