Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino could deal a transfer blow to his former club Chelsea.

Pochettino is finally in the building, having met staff and his players at Carrington ahead of United’s crucial clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Argentine’s first priority will be to stabilise United’s leaky defence, but there is also work to do going forward, and United are expected to bring in reinforcements in the upcoming transfer windows to help their new man in charge.

Manchester United in race for Jose Antonio Morante

According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League’s biggest clubs are chasing Jose Antonio Morante, with Real Betis fighting to keep hold of their teenage sensation.

The 19-year-old flying winger has reportedly been the subject of an initial approach from Chelsea in recent weeks.

It is understood the Blues first became aware of Morante’s potential during the summer’s European Under-19 Championship, with the Spaniard emerging as one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

Chelsea’s recruitment team are reportedly particularly impressed by the teenager’s attacking qualities and potential.

Manchester City and Manchester United are also thought to be keeping close tabs on the highly-rated winger.

TEAMtalk claims United have “held conversations” about Morante, having followed his performances at youth international level and subsequent breakthrough in Seville.

However, it is added that Betis have rejected initial efforts from his suitors, as they are determined to keep him at the club.

His current deal, which runs until 2030, puts the La Liga side in a strong position.

Furthermore, as far as United are concerned, they are unlikely to spend big on an inexperienced winger despite reports that they have lost academy attacker JJ Gabriel to Real Madrid. There are more pressing squad issues at hand.

In that regard, they reportedly have their eyes on Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, who is considered one of the options to replace Luke Shaw.

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