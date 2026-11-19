Manchester United find themselves in 18th after 10 games in the Premier League season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival

As a result, Michael Carrick and his backroom staff were fired over the international break.

In their place came Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked to the job for over a decade.

The Argentine will naturally bring his own ideas and his own type of players to the squad.

Naturally, as the former manager of the United States national team, there have already been numerous links to players from that side.

Antonee Robinson has been linked to a move, as has Christian Pulisic.

Another American star to be linked to following Pochettino is Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Reports earlier this week had suggested that the midfielder had been offered to United for the January window.

What’s more, McKennie, who used to play for Leeds United, also has a strong relationship with Pochettino.

Nonetheless, the American midfield general has given his two cents on a potential move to Old Trafford this winter.

McKennie speaks

Fabrizio Romano has reported comments from the Juventus midfielder who emphatically shut down a move to Old Trafford this winter.

Commenting on the prospect of a move, McKennie said, “I want to clarify I am not planning to leave Juventus.”

He added, “I am happy where I am. That’s why I signed a new deal at Juve and I can’t wait to continue there.”

🚨⚪️⚫️ Weston McKennie: “I want to clarify I am not planning to leave Juventus”. “I am happy where I am. That’s why I signed a new deal at Juve and I can’t wait to continue there”. https://t.co/rkKvn9C2P9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2026

McKennie has played 241 times for the Old Lady and has turned himself into one of their most indispensable players since moving there in 2020.

Weston McKennie stats Season 26/27 Stat Serie A UEFA Europa League All competitions Club Juventus Juventus Juventus Competition Serie A UEFA Europa League All competitions Apps 8 3 11 Minutes 613 240 853 Starts 8 3 11 Sub appearances 0 0 0 Goals 1 0 1 Non-penalty goals 1 0 1 Assists 0 1 1 Goals + assists 1 1 2 Minutes per goal 613 – 853 Avg rating 6.55 6.74 6.60 Shots 6 0 6 Shots on target 2 0 2 Shot accuracy % 33.3% – 33.3% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Serie A UEFA Europa League All competitions Conversion % 16.7% – 16.7% Passes 293 110 403 Pass accuracy % 80.0% 79.0% 79.7% Key passes 9 5 14 Dribbles attempted 6 4 10 Dribbles completed 3 1 4 Dribble success % 50.0% 25.0% 40.0% Tackles 9 8 17 Interceptions 3 1 4 Tackles + interceptions 12 9 21 Blocks 3 0 3 Duels 45 22 67 Duels won 19 14 33 Duels won % 42.2% 63.6% 49.3% Dribbled past – – – Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Serie A UEFA Europa League All competitions Fouls won 2 1 3 Fouls committed 3 2 5 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 – 0 Penalties conceded 0 – 0 Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 – 0 Page 3 of 3 123

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