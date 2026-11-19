

World Cup winner Lisandro Martínez’s hopes of joining Barcelona have been dashed by the latest reports emerging from Spain.

Martínez is tipped to leave Manchester United in 2027 when his contract expires.

INEOS are unlikely to resist a potential exit, especially after his public criticism of how they are running the club and his sharp drop in form, with his errors repeatedly leading to the Red Devils conceding cheap goals.

Lisandro Martínez 2026-27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 8 3 11 Starts 7 2 9 Sub appearances 1 1 2 Assists 0 0 0 Tackles 6 3 9 Interceptions 6 2 8 Blocks 5 1 6 Duels won 18 7 25 Duels won % 42.9% 63.6% 47.2% Dribbled past 3 0 3 Yellow cards 1 0 1 Red cards 1 0 1 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 1

Tricky contract situation

The defender has also hinted that he’d prefer to walk away, with it claimed that he is asking the club not to activate the one-year option in his deal that would have kept him until 2028.

That said, attention quickly turned to where he could end up. Links to a move to Spain soon emerged, with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid initially appearing as potential landing spots.

More recently, however, his links with Barcelona, who are thought to be desperate to bolster their central defence, have dominated the speculation. And while it seemed Catalonia was Licha’s likely destination, a bombshell has now dropped.

Barcelona decide on Lisandro Martínez transfer

It is unlikely the Spanish champions will sign the United number six. As Barca Universal reports, citing claims from journalist Pedro on El Chiringuito, who has revealed that “the 28-year-old’s profile convinces neither sporting director Deco nor manager Hansi Flick.”

Although the report highlights that Barcelona know a bargain deal could be struck, that alone is not reason enough to pursue the transfer.

“Lisandro, as far as I’m aware, neither Deco nor Flick are keen on him,” Bravo is quoted as saying.

The journalist went on to reveal that he had a conversation with Deco, who said about Licha: “He’s a good player, but we don’t like him. He doesn’t fit in with us.”

Atlético Madrid, AC Milan teams to watch

If there is any truth to these claims, it will represent a significant blow to Martínez’s hopes of a dream move to Barcelona.

His prospects of leaving United may therefore rest on Atlético Madrid acting on their interest or Ruben Amorim pressing ahead with the AC Milan reunion that has also been touted.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why? ✅ Builds on existing links connecting Martínez to Barcelona.

⚠️ Claims remain uncorroborated by any other major outlets.

TPP view

Barcelona may hold reservations over Martínez’s recent struggles at United, yet the chance to land the Argentine on a cut-price deal could prove too tempting to pass up.

Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images

