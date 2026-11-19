Manchester United Women defeated Everton 2-1 to make it five wins from five in the Players’ Cup.

The match

The result keeps them top of the league phase and they have qualified for the quarter-finals of the knockout phase.

The victory means they are now also 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions, a new record for the women’s team.

A strong first-half performance saw strikes from youngsters Mared Griffiths and Emma Watson before a much-improved Everton got one back in the second half.

Thankfully, there were no more goals and United held on for the victory.

Eva Olid‘s comments

Speaking to club media after the match, she claimed, “I’ve said before that, after we had bad performances in the first two matches, I believed in the team and myself, and I knew that we would change the situation.”

She continued, “I never thought about going 13 games without losing, but I had confidence that we would change the situation.”

Olid did admit that she has been a little surprised about how quickly her players have taken to her new ideas.

She explained, “things went better than I expected if I’m honest. We are starting and I’m just three months in the building. I thought we would need more time, but things have been better quicker.”

Commenting on youngster Emma Watson, who scored the club’s second goal on the night, she added, “in the second half you can feel the physicality because she just played 20 minutes [before today] after she came back from injury.”

Olid also elaborated, “now, she needs to build that fitness to play longer and keep that physicality, because you know in the midfield, you need a lot of physicality. She did really well and I’m happy to keep working with her to improve together.”

There was also a vote of confidence in fellow Carrington graduate, Mared Griffiths.

Olid asserted, “today showed, against Everton – a good team – that she can play in the league [too]. I think she’s showing me what you have to be. It’s what I need to see, when [players] have the opportunity, they have to show me what they can do and [that they] deserve more minutes.”

Man United Women results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L 18/11/2026 WSL Cup H Everton W 2-1 W

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images