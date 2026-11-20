Amad Diallo’s days as a Manchester United player may be numbered following an interesting report that dropped today.

The Ivorian winger has struggled for form in United colours.

Amad stats 2026-27 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 5 3 8 Minutes 370 144 514 Starts 5 1 6 Sub appearances 0 2 2 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 1 1 Goals + assists 0 1 1 Shots on target 4 2 6 Shot accuracy % 36.4% 66.7% 42.9% Key passes 2 3 5 Dribbles completed 7 8 15 Dribble success % 58.3% 53.3% 55.6%

Since 15 December 2025, he has yet to score a goal for the Red Devils and has never found the net under Michael Carrick.

Attackers are judged by their productivity, so the 24-year-old has faced heavy criticism online.

Just this week, he lashed out at a fan who blasted him for failing to score from a situation the fan felt he should have converted.

These struggles at United, the wave of criticism and a report earlier this week linking him with a move to Besiktas all raise serious question marks over the Ivorian’s long-term future at the club.

Amad contemplates long-term Manchester United future

While his departure is by no means certain, there is a genuine chance Amad does leave. Africa Foot reports this possibility, as they claim:

“Amad Diallo is now considering leaving Manchester United.”

On potential destinations, the report notes that “Aston Villa and Besiktas are among the clubs interested in him, while other clubs are also monitoring his situation.”

Aston Villa the team to watch

Links to the Turkish giants remain fresh and are uncorroborated; however, Aston Villa have a long-standing interest.

In the summer, the Unai Emery-led side submitted an offer to United for the winger, but the club rebuffed it.

Should they sense that Amad now wants out of United, INEOS can expect Villa to launch another bid and test their transfer resolve over the winger.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ The story breaks just days after reports highlighted transfer interest in Amad.

⚠️ Amad’s stance on a potential transfer has not been corroborated by any other key source.

TPP View

Where there’s smoke, there’s often fire. Amad’s social media activity, coupled with growing transfer speculation, suggests his situation is one worth monitoring closely.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

