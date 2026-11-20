

JJ Gabriel is reportedly expected to sign for Real Madrid, with the transfer process now in its final stages.

Earlier this week, JJ Gabriel posted a farewell video to Manchester United, doing so roughly two months after it first emerged that he would not continue at the club.

Manchester United-Real Madrid transfers Player United Real Madrid David Beckham 1992–2003 2003–2007 Cristiano Ronaldo 2003–2009, 2021–2023 2009–2018 Juan Mata 2014–2022 2006–2007 Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001–2006 2006–2010 Casemiro 2022–2026 2013, 2013–2022 (loan) Javier Hernández 2010–2015 2014–2015 (loan) Raphaël Varane 2021–2024 2011–2021 Gabriel Heinze 2004–2007 2007–2009 Michael Owen 2009–2011 2004–2005 Ángel Di María 2014–2015 2010–2014 Sergio Reguilón 2023–2024 2018–2020 Guillermo Varela 2015–2016 2014–2015 Laurie Cunningham 1983 1979–1984 Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

At the start of September, reports revealed that the 16-year-old had asked INEOS to de-register him, as he no longer believed the club could provide the right path to help him reach his full potential.

United’s decision-makers reportedly tried to convince him to reconsider and promised first-team appearances, but Gabriel and his camp had clearly made up their minds. There was no going back.

It has now been revealed why the Spanish champions ultimately opted not to pursue Gabriel.

It then emerged that the winger favoured a move to Spain. Initially, he was heavily linked with Barcelona and even travelled to Castelldefels to train, just outside the city.

Barcelona’s sporting director later publicly denied suggestions that the club were trying to sign the teenage talent.

Figures floated did not make sense for Barcelona

Barça Universal, which cites information provided by journalist Sique Rodríguez for the revelation, reports:

“[Barcelona] They ultimately decided that the financial commitment was disproportionate for a player who had yet to establish himself in senior football.”

Reports this week suggested that United were owed around €350,000 (£301,000) in compensation. However, the same revelation claims Real Madrid are spending far more than that:

“For what it is worth, the reported €10 million figure included the player’s salary commitments, payments involving the family and also the intermediaries’ commissions.”

Real Madrid’s gamble

Real Madrid have reportedly taken a big gamble on Gabriel, committing around £8 million to a teenage sensation who has yet to play senior football. It is quite an investment.

For their sake, one hopes the gamble pays off. For United, it is now about moving on and hoping Carrington produces another exceptional talent.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan via Getty Images

