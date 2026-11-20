JJ Gabriel is reportedly expected to sign for Real Madrid, with the transfer process now in its final stages.
Earlier this week, JJ Gabriel posted a farewell video to Manchester United, doing so roughly two months after it first emerged that he would not continue at the club.
|Player
|United
|Real Madrid
|David Beckham
|1992–2003
|2003–2007
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2003–2009, 2021–2023
|2009–2018
|Juan Mata
|2014–2022
|2006–2007
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|2001–2006
|2006–2010
|Casemiro
|2022–2026
|2013, 2013–2022 (loan)
|Javier Hernández
|2010–2015
|2014–2015 (loan)
|Raphaël Varane
|2021–2024
|2011–2021
|Gabriel Heinze
|2004–2007
|2007–2009
|Michael Owen
|2009–2011
|2004–2005
|Ángel Di María
|2014–2015
|2010–2014
|Sergio Reguilón
|2023–2024
|2018–2020
|Guillermo Varela
|2015–2016
|2014–2015
|Laurie Cunningham
|1983
|1979–1984
At the start of September, reports revealed that the 16-year-old had asked INEOS to de-register him, as he no longer believed the club could provide the right path to help him reach his full potential.
United’s decision-makers reportedly tried to convince him to reconsider and promised first-team appearances, but Gabriel and his camp had clearly made up their minds. There was no going back.
It has now been revealed why the Spanish champions ultimately opted not to pursue Gabriel.
It then emerged that the winger favoured a move to Spain. Initially, he was heavily linked with Barcelona and even travelled to Castelldefels to train, just outside the city.
Barcelona’s sporting director later publicly denied suggestions that the club were trying to sign the teenage talent.
Figures floated did not make sense for Barcelona
Barça Universal, which cites information provided by journalist Sique Rodríguez for the revelation, reports:
“[Barcelona] They ultimately decided that the financial commitment was disproportionate for a player who had yet to establish himself in senior football.”
Reports this week suggested that United were owed around €350,000 (£301,000) in compensation. However, the same revelation claims Real Madrid are spending far more than that:
“For what it is worth, the reported €10 million figure included the player’s salary commitments, payments involving the family and also the intermediaries’ commissions.”
Real Madrid’s gamble
Real Madrid have reportedly taken a big gamble on Gabriel, committing around £8 million to a teenage sensation who has yet to play senior football. It is quite an investment.
For their sake, one hopes the gamble pays off. For United, it is now about moving on and hoping Carrington produces another exceptional talent.
Featured image by Charles McQuillan via Getty Images