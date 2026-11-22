Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino started his tenure with a disastrous 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, 22 November, in the Premier League. The Argentine made three changes to the team that secured a highly entertaining 4-4 draw against Aston Villa just before the international break, which proved to be Michael Carrick’s final game in charge.

Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu and Lisandro Martínez returned to the starting XI, with Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad making way. De Ligt and Martínez teamed up with Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot at the back, while Senne Lammens retained his place between the sticks.

Pochettino continued with the Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans midfield axis, while Bruno Fernandes operated in his preferred No. 10 position. In attack, Dorgu, who scored one and set up another against Villa from the bench, joined Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

United failed to improve under Pochettino

United had a slow start to the game before disaster struck in the eighth minute. Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card for bringing down Alexander Isak just outside the box.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the resulting free-kick in the 10th minute to give the home side a one-goal and one-man advantage. Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Florian Wirtz scored three minutes later.

The Red Devils hardly threatened Alisson’s goal and went into the break trailing 2-0. Liverpool, however, went 3-0 up thanks to a goal from Rio Ngumoha in the 66th minute, before Victor Munoz put the game beyond doubt in the 82nd minute.

Pochettino will have a lot of work to do ahead of the midweek tie against Sporting CP in the Champions League, especially on the backline. Having trusted De Ligt to start the game, the player’s performance is unlikely to provide the Argentine too much confidence either.

Matthijs de Ligt: 2026/27 Stats Stat M. de Ligt · Premier League Matthijs de Ligt · UEFA Champions League Matthijs de Ligt Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 1 2 3 Minutes 90 87 177 Starts 1 1 2 Sub appearances 0 1 1 Goals 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 0 Minutes per goal – – – Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat M. de Ligt · Premier League Matthijs de Ligt · UEFA Champions League Matthijs de Ligt xG (PL) 0 – 0 xA (PL) 0 – 0 xG + xA (PL) 0 – 0 Avg rating 6.01 6.33 6.22 Shots 1 0 1 Shots on target 0 0 0 Shot accuracy % 0.0% – 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% – 0.0% Passes 23 38 61 Accurate passes 18 34 52 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat M. de Ligt · Premier League Matthijs de Ligt · UEFA Champions League Matthijs de Ligt Pass accuracy % 78.3% 89.5% 85.2% Key passes 0 0 0 Dribbles attempted 0 0 0 Dribbles completed 0 0 0 Dribble success % – – – Tackles 1 0 1 Interceptions 2 1 3 Tackles + interceptions 3 1 4 Blocks 0 0 0 Duels 6 2 8 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat M. de Ligt · Premier League Matthijs de Ligt · UEFA Champions League Matthijs de Ligt Duels won 4 1 5 Duels won % 66.7% 50.0% 62.5% Dribbled past 0 0 0 Fouls won 1 0 1 Fouls committed 0 0 0 Offsides 0 0 0 Yellow cards 0 0 0 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat M. de Ligt · Premier League Matthijs de Ligt · UEFA Champions League Matthijs de Ligt Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 0 0 Page 5 of 5 12345

De Ligt had an outing to forget

De Ligt made his first start in the Premier League this season and he certainly looked off the pace. The Dutchman had 43 touches of the ball and attempted 23 passes with 78% accuracy.

De Ligt registered four long balls, two of which found a teammate. The 27-year-old was involved in six duels and came out on top in four of them.

De Ligt made five clearances, three blocks, two interception and one tackle, which was not successful. He was dribbled past twice and arguably should have done better for Liverpool’s first two goals. The Dutchman also gave the ball away for the final goal.

De Ligt did not provide much threat in the final third either, attempting one shot which was off target. The former Ajax academy graduate’s struggles further highlighted United’s need to reinvest in the backline in January.

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