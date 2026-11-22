

Manchester United suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 4 – A good save to deny Alexis Mac Allister but otherwise hopeless for all the goals United conceded.

Leny Yoro 1 – An early red card for a reckless last-man challenge on Alexander Isak. United then conceded from the consequent free-kick and with the numerical advantage, Liverpool asserted their control and dominance.

Matthijs de Ligt 1 – A walking disaster. He was far from blameless for Yoro’s sending-off and then produced a series of comical defensive errors. Liverpool had their way with him, and he should have been substituted the moment it was clear he couldn’t cope.

Lisandro Martinez 2 – Another shambolic performance from a player who has clearly already disengaged. Bradley Barcola embarrassed him on more than one occasion, and he was at fault for Liverpool’s third goal of the game.

Diogo Dalot 3 – Ripped apart by Ngumoha.

📸🤍 https://t.co/nkHS1JqHfw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2026

Kobbie Mainoo 5 – Merely OK. He was slightly decent within a very poor collective, and his quality will almost invariably see him through.

Youri Tielemans 4 – A promising start gave way to a decline as United’s control of the game loosened. He was dispossessed with ease and struggled against Liverpool’s pace and physicality in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes 4 – While he sought to make things happen, very little came off for him, and his use of the ball was sloppy.

Full-time. https://t.co/oDDkkty1jL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2026

Patrick Dorgu 5 – OK.

Matheus Cunha 3 – On the periphery. Barely contributed anything and it was hardly surprising that he was hooked at the interval.

Thirty minutes played on Merseyside. https://t.co/1tL0hH6oV3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2026

Bryan Mbeumo 3 – Sacrificed after Yoro’s red card.

Substitutes

Harry Maguire 5 – A superb block to deny Liverpool what looked a certain goal, the solitary highlight of an otherwise uneventful display.

Joshua Zirkzee 3 – Made little to no impact.

Noussair Mazraoui 4 – United conceded a fourth following his introduction.

Mason Mount 4 – Same as Mazraoui.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images