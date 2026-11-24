JJ Gabriel is reportedly set for an immediate setback at Real Madrid following his highly controversial Manchester United exit.

Acrimonious departure

A week ago, Gabriel confirmed his United exit via social media, putting an end to weeks of speculation over his future.

In September, he and his representatives stunned United by officially requesting the club to cancel his registration. He subsequently withdrew from training at Carrington, choosing instead to follow his own individual programme in Spain.

United’s attempts to persuade him to stay went unanswered by the player’s camp. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United found out about Gabriel’s exit via his social media announcement.

United may still hold the teenager’s registration until the season’s end, but it will not stop him from moving to a European Union club; he now possesses an EU passport through his mother, who is of Cypriot heritage.

It’s understood that Gabriel has a verbal agreement to join Madrid. The move is expected to go through at the turn of the year.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, the teenager faces an immediate problem once he signs on the dotted line.

Gabriel put in his place

According to the newspaper, Gabriel is set to begin his career at Real Madrid in a low-key fashion, with the Spanish giants guided by their prior experience of having Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Neither Castilla, Real Madrid’s B team, nor the C team may sign players before January.

Every player to play for both Real Madrid and Manchester United Player United United apps United goals Real Madrid Real Madrid apps Real Madrid goals Source David Beckham 1992–2003 394 85 2003–2007 157 20 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Cristiano Ronaldo 2003–2009, 2021–2023 346 145 2009–2018 432 444 United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Juan Mata 2014–2022 288 51 2006–2007 38 9 United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001–2006 219 150 2006–2010 96 64 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Casemiro 2022–2026 163 26 2013, 2013–2022 (loan) 345 32 United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Javier Hernández 2010–2015 157 59 2014–2015 (loan) 33 9 United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia Raphaël Varane 2021–2024 95 2 2011–2021 352 17 United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Gabriel Heinze 2004–2007 83 4 2007–2009 60 3 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Michael Owen 2009–2011 52 17 2004–2005 45 16 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Ángel Di María 2014–2015 32 4 2010–2014 190 36 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Sergio Reguilón 2023–2024 12 0 2018–2020 74 2 United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Guillermo Varela 2015–2016 11 0 2014–2015 33 1 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Laurie Cunningham 1983 5 2 1979–1984 66 20 United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

Gabriel is expected to play for the Under-18s in the interim, but upon joining Madrid he will not initially train with the first team. It could be a blow to him and his father, one of whose stated grievances for leaving United was wanting greater involvement with the senior squad.

Madrid’s plan is for Gabriel to train and play for the B team. It’s understood that Madrid are eager not to repeat the mistakes they made with Odegaard a decade ago.

Having been signed at the age of 15, Odegaard was rushed into the first team but struggled to secure playing time under Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane, making it eventually necessary for him to depart the Santiago Bernabeu to preserve his career. Journalist Guillem Balague told the BBC that Madrid are also not happy with the media circus surrounding Gabriel’s switch from Old Trafford.

“Madrid learned from the Martin Odegaard period that training with the first team while playing for the B side is a bad idea. So the plan is a spell in the B side, and when he is ready, Gabriel jumps straight into the first team.”

“Where Madrid are less happy is with how things have unfolded.”

“Madrid wanted to set the timing themselves and be discreet, because they do not want problems with Manchester United and do not want to upset anyone. At Real Madrid, nobody is bigger than the club. The idea was to keep everything quiet until January and announce it then. But with Gabriel already training in Madrid, the secret was never going to last.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan via Getty Images