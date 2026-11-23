

Manchester United are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table, only a point above Crystal Palace, who are bottom of the pile.

The Red Devils have won only one game all season and have conceded the most goals in all competitions among clubs in the top five European leagues.

It is clear that Mauricio Pochettino needs help in January to get the 20-time English league champions out of the relegation zone.

United are short on quality at the back as well as up top. However, INEOS have set aside a paltry budget for Pochettino to work with once the winter window opens.

United’s January budget revealed

According to The Daily Mail, the Old Trafford side will have less than £50 million to spend, with two signings likely, with one of them being a loan deal.

“Mauricio Pochettino will have less than £50million to buy Manchester United out of trouble in the January transfer window.

Manchester United, 2026/27 results Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 22/11/2026 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L

“United’s hands are tied by the league’s new financial rules. Pochettino is only expected to make two new signings in January, even if one of them is a loan deal.”

The three-time Champions League winners need a new centre-back, a striker, and a left-back. Whether INEOS can deliver remains to be seen.

United’s potential targets

Among the centre-back targets, Nathan Collins of Brentford seems the most likely, with Calvin Bassey offered a new deal and Jarrad Branthwaite set to cost a bomb.

Up front, Folarin Balogun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney are reportedly being eyed, but United could be priced out of any move for the Leeds and Al-Ahli aces.

At left-back, Alejandro Balde and Rayan Aït-Nouri remain on United’s radar after summer links. Barcelona and Manchester City might have other plans.

Interestingly, The Mail report claims United could panic-buy if things go from bad to worse and they fear the genuine possibility of the drop.

INEOS need to reconsider and add to the budget

“Sources have not ruled out the possibility of United gambling if there is a genuine threat of the club being relegated for the first time in 53 years, but they would still have to spend responsibly.”

The budget remains alarmingly low, considering the team’s decline. Hopefully, player sales both in attack and defence can help increase the final figure. United fans will be rightly worried.

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